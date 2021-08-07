Mehcosa: Nigeria’s Next Afro Pop Child Star Capable Of Winning Grammy

Music sensation, Mehitabel O. Cosa, popularly known as Mehcosa is a British born

Nigerian child singer who is continuously proving that there is no age limit to success and in making good music.

Mehcosa who hit limelight when her covers of several hit songs by popular artists

surfaced on social media, including Simi’s hit single, ‘Duduke’ recently dropped her debut single, Modupe.

The song has since been

enjoying massive airplays across the country.

In an interview, the youngster who started her music career by doing covers for popular and award-winning artists said she loves her genre of music because she has been able to use it easily to pass her message to the people.

“I love singing and doing what I enjoy. I equally love my genre of music because it’s easy to pass message to the people.”

She also hinted that she is currently working towards creating happy songs that

would put smiles on people faces. She hinted that her next single will be coming out soon.

“I am currently recording my next single which will be released soon.

“I am taking my time to make good and happy songs for my fans.

“The good reception of my debut single motivated me to continue towing the music line and I know music is my way for sure,” she hinted.

The youngster who recently concluded a tour for her debut single, Modupe stated that sustaining her music career would not affect her education, as she loves school.

“I love music. I also love education. I always create time after school for my homework and music. I try to use my music to inspire, encourage and entertain both the young and the old all over the world,” she stated.

Mehcosa disclosed that she also enjoys the support of her loved ones as they have been the pillar for her music career.

Mehcosa has done over 20 covers of most of the Nigerian hit songs.

From Davido’s Risky Ft. Popcaan to Wizkid’s Joy. Not forgetting Yemi Alade’s Shekere and Simi’s Duduke.

Other songs which she has rendered covers include; DJ Neptune – Nobody Ft.

Eazi & Joe boy, Fireboy’s Vibration, Tiwa Savage’s 49-99

and many more.

The 11-year-old, who is a Benin princess hails from the Oduduwa lineage, tracing

her root back to Edo State, from the Benin Royal Family.

She is said to be the great granddaughter of the Oba Akenzua 11, the late king of

the great Benin Empire. A niece to the current king of Benin, Oba Eware 11.

The ‘O‘ in her name is her Benin name which stands for “Osasenaga” Talents like Mehcosa’s are a great encouragement that there is certainly a bright

future for the Nigerian music industry.

Check out her debut single, “Modupe” on all music streaming platforms.

Mehcosa has the potential and looks every bit the future, an artist to watch out for.

