Melanie Avalon on how acting familiarised her with her creative potential

Uncharted territories often call upon the courageous and ambitious. Just take Melanie Avalon, a biohacking influencer who never feared to channel her creativity into different outlets.

From a very young age, Melanie felt destined for the stage and camera. She participated in community theatre during her elementary through high school years and, at the age of 17, was accepted into the early entrance programme at the University of Southern California.

While at USC, Melanie built an impressive extracurricular record, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a double BA in film and theatre, and achieving the highest GPA in the School of Theatre.

Her miscellaneous creative achievements included the likes of a Hermes award for one of her short films, and a scholarship from the Gender Studies programme (despite not being in the Gender Studies department herself), for her essay vindicating women of their “hysterical” label granted by Jean-Martin Charcot at the 19th century La Salpêtrière. Indeed, Melanie had always been motivated to stretch her creative capabilities, and acting allowed her to do just that.

Upon graduating, she quickly secured the coveted membership of the acting union, SAG-AFTRA, appeared in the Biography Channel’s Deadly Wives, and soon after earned a nomination for best-supporting actress at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival.

Melanie’s performance obsession would soon morph into another type of maven.

Faced with her own chronic health challenge, Melanie sought answers in various health and “biohacking” techniques, and – after signing with top literary agent, Celeste Fine – transformed her findings into the best selling What When Wine: Lose Weight and Feel Great with Paleo-Style Meals, Intermittent Fasting, and Wine (W.W. Norton, 2018).

Melanie’s enthusiasm and gratitude at finding life changing lifestyle practices, supplements, and tools (which also resonated with her growing audience), motivated her to birth two top iTunes podcasts: “The Intermittent Fasting podcast” and “The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast.”

To date, the shows have garnered over 15 million downloads. But Melanie didn’t stop there. Her passion for sustainability in diet and lifestyle drove her to develop her app “Food Sense Guide,” which often ranks top 10 in the iTunes Food & Drinks charts.

Melanie is currently producing her first supplement (serrapeptase), under the brand name AvalonX, and aims to develop her biohacking podcast for a TV show format.

And so Melanie’s intrinsic creativity can come full circle: wedding her entertainment industry childhood dreams with her current passion of seeking and sharing knowledge from the world’s top experts. Melanie’s podcasts have featured an overwhelming laundry list of impressive figures, including David Sinclair, Wim Hof, Robb Wolf, and Dave Asprey, among numerous others.

“I am filled with a beautiful sense of gratitude for how my life has unfolded,” says Melanie. “I’m blessed that I get to really use my brain and perpetually seek out the truth when it comes to health, mindset, and longevity, and share that in a performative medium like I always loved, with an amazing audience to boot! As I always say, friends, you got this!”

