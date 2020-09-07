News

Melaye: Malami writes group, demands for more time to release corruption file

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has requested for more time before he could release files containing corruption charges against former Senator, Dino Melaye.

 

The Civil Society Network Against Corruption, (CSNAC) had tackled the Justice Minister, accusing him of scuttling the trial of the former Senator linked with a string of sleaze both at home and abroad.

 

In a letter addressed to the Chairman CSNAC, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, Malami requested for an extension of time to study the request for the release of the case file. Melaye, who represented Kogi West was accused of using fictitious names to run series of foreign accounts contrary to the regulations of the Nigerian Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

 

In several letters written by CSNAC, the group demanded for the file said to have earlier been retrieved from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) by Malami thereby frustrating efforts to bring the lawmaker to justice.

 

In the letter signed by State Counsel, Nafisat Negi Ibrahim, the Minister said that in view of the nature of the request, the Ministry of Justice demands an extension of time to enable it respond to the request in line with Section 6 of the Freedom of Information Act 2011. On Sunday, CSNAC said the request of the Minister for more time to produce the file was “confusing.”

 

The group said: “We have received response from the Justice Minister. The language is similar to responses in the past. It’s a case that will be pursued to its logical end until the files are released and Senator Melaye brought to book.”

