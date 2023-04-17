Melaye wins PDP guber ticket in Kogi

Former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Daniel Melaye, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship ticket for the November 11 election in Kogi State. Declaring the result after the indirect primary election held in Lokoja, former Kaduna State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said Melaye polled 313 votes, thereby defeating his closest rival, Alhaji Usman Kaboru, who polled 127 votes. A former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi, polled 77 while former PDP governor candidate in the 2019 election, Engr. Musa Wada, scored 56. Meanwhile, Awoniyi has threatened to boycott the just concluded primary election over alleged falsification of ad-hoc delegate lists. While alleging that the official list from match 29, 2023 delegate congress certified by INEC had been manipulated by a particular aspirant, Awoniyi warned that an attempt to use an unapproved delegates list, would be rejected.