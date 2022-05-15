News

Members want delegates’ list reversed in Kebbi

Some members of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State have appealed to the party’s national secretariat and appeal committee members to urgently reverse the removal of some delegates’ names from the authentic list as it has put the party in disarray.

 

In a protest letter written to the state chairman and national headquarters by the people of Nassarawa 1 Ward Birnin Kebbi and jointly signed by the members, the group is appealing against the unilateral conduct of Ward Congress that elected three delegates purportedly held on April 30, 2022 by Alhaji Boyi Zauro, PDP Chairman Birnin Kebbi Local Government for Nassarawa 1 Ward.

 

They said that the three congresses to elect the three delegates across the state was scheduled earlier for April 23, 2022 but was subsequently rescheduled April 30, 2022 at various designated venues and time approved by the concerned organ of the party.

 

The members expressed dismay over the removal of some delegates’ names and urged the leadership concerned to urgently take action against the irregularities by the state executive.

 

In line with the Section 10(1) and (f) of the constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017, it was resolved that the party local government area congress should re-affirm the existing three delegates as appeared in the 2019 general election.

 

The petition said the party has chances of winning the election in the state but there are some leaders from the party that are working against the success of the party but for the opposition. Efforts reaching the party state chairman proved abortive while the official of the party failed to comment

 

