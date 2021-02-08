Membership registration: APC’s threat to civil servants unconstitutional – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the threat issued by the APC to civil servants compelling them to participate in its ongoing registration and revalidation exercise was unconstitutional, subversive and political banditry.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such threat as a provocative assault on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the citizens.

The party, however, warned that the action was capable of triggering a serious social unrest with the propensity of derailing the nation’s democracy.

PDP called on the national leadership of the APC to call the Kano State chapter to order, adding that Nigerians were not ready to stomach such victimisation against any citizen over their manifest refusal to register as members of APC.

“The fact is that Nigerians have rejected the APC and such cannot be reversed by fraudulent registration exercise, forced registration or inflated membership register.

PPD said: “In any case, it will be useful to inform the APC that as they are busy coercing people and forging figures, millions of Nigerians are quietly troop

ing into our offices across the states, well ahead of the commencement of our official membership drive, to register with the PDP.

“One can only pity APC leaders over the crushing public apathy against their fraudulent membership registration exercise, for which their Kano state Chairman, Abdulahi Abbas, out of frustration, threatened civil servants and other innocent Nigerians in the state, to join their dying party or lose all benefits and opportunities from the state government.

“It is appalling that after being exposed in their scheme of hiding under their duplicitous membership revalidation and re-registration exercise to inflate their membership register with fictitious figures, the APC leaders are now shamelessly resorting to harassing innocent civil servants and their families to register in the party, against their will.”

