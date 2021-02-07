News

Membership registration: APC’s threat to civil servants unconstitutional – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the threat issued by the APC to civil servants to participate in its ongoing registration and revalidation exercise is unconstitutional, subversive and political banditry.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such threat as a provocative assault on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the citizens.
The party warned that the action is capable of triggering a serious social unrest with the propensity of derailing the nation’s democracy.
PDP called on the national leadership of the APC to call the Kano State chapter to order, adding that Nigerians are not ready to stomach such victimisation against any citizens over their manifest refusal to register as members of APC.
“The fact is that Nigerians have rejected the APC and such cannot be reversed by fraudulent registration exercise, forced registration or inflated membership register.
“In any case, it will be useful to inform the APC that as they are busy coercing people and forging figures, millions of Nigerians are quietly trooping into our offices across the states, well ahead of the commencement of our official membership drive, to register with the PDP,” the party said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Okediran’s appointment, attestation to Nigeria’s excellence

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the appointment of Dr. Wale Okediran as the Secretary General of the Pan- African Writers Association (PAWA) as “an attestation to the excellence exhibited by Nigerians in almost all areas if human endeavours.” This was contained in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. Okediran, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG approves N6.45bn for new oxygen plants

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…N255m for repairs in 5 hospitals NEC endorses local vaccine production In a bid to enhance the treatment of COVID-19, President Muhammmadu Buhari has approved release of N6.45 billion for the production of oxygen plants in 38 locations across the country. Also, N255 million was approved for repairs of oxygen plants in five hospitals. Minister […]
News

Obaseki kicks off campaign in Edo North, receives royal blessings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday kicked off his re-election campaign in Akoko Edo Local Government Area in Edo North Senatorial District, with a promise to build on the good foundation his administration laid in the last three years and eight months.   The governor, however, paraded his administration’s achievements, post- COVID-19 development blueprint […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica