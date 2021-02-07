Membership registration: APC’s threat to civil servants unconstitutional – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the threat issued by the APC to civil servants to participate in its ongoing registration and revalidation exercise is unconstitutional, subversive and political banditry.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such threat as a provocative assault on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the citizens.

The party warned that the action is capable of triggering a serious social unrest with the propensity of derailing the nation’s democracy.

PDP called on the national leadership of the APC to call the Kano State chapter to order, adding that Nigerians are not ready to stomach such victimisation against any citizens over their manifest refusal to register as members of APC.

“The fact is that Nigerians have rejected the APC and such cannot be reversed by fraudulent registration exercise, forced registration or inflated membership register.

“In any case, it will be useful to inform the APC that as they are busy coercing people and forging figures, millions of Nigerians are quietly trooping into our offices across the states, well ahead of the commencement of our official membership drive, to register with the PDP,” the party said.