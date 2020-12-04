Membership registration’ll eliminate blocs in APC –Udoedehe

Senator John Akpan Udoedehe is the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee. In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM on the activities of the committee, he speaks on the forthcoming membership registration of the party and funding of party, among other issues. Excerpts:

How prepared is the party on the membership registration and revalidation that it is about to undertaken?

We are prepared in the sense that we are much more technical than what people think. For instance, now our membership card is customized to your unit, where you vote. We have gotten a code from a national institution, so the issue that we are going to have a normal membership card that you can carry and go anywhere you want to go is not possible. We are going to have a membership card that is tied to your unit and your ward.

How was the party able to generate the code?

We generated the code through the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and that was why l said a national Institution. We got a tested and trusted code from the corps as it is an agency with a trusted code; it is not a secret.

Before now it was aid that the party has about 16 million registered members. What is the projection of the party in this membership registration in terms of number?

That is why the registration is inevitable because some people have come into the party, while some have gone out of the party. We are going to work on the figure we already have but if it exceeds our expectations that would be nice. We have printed enough cards and like l told you earlier, we are going to send men of reputation to the states. This registration is not going to be done by the various State Working Committees (SWC); we are sending men of credible and proven integrity. If there is a petition against you, we will blacklist you because this membership card cannot be sold, it must be given to individuals. If you refuse to give anyone who desires to be our member, we will withdraw you and send other persons to come to that place. Everyone must have a membership card.

How do you mean by enough cards?

We have printed enough cards based on a projected figure. I am the National Secretary; l can’t give figures that are not true. We have printed an excess of our projection. There wouldn’t be any shortage of cards anywhere.

Some members of the party are against this membership registration and revalidation. What actually will it achieve for the party?

This registration we cure all wounds; wounds like some people are Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others. We are trying to completely remove the blocs in the system. You are coming in as APC whether you joined at inception or you are joining now, we are not going to see you as a bloc anymore. You are going to be a member of APC. We are not going to be balkanized again based on blocs. We are going to be one political party, a progressive party with ideology.

Will the registration involve the dissolution of ward, local, state or zonal executives of the party?

That is not within our powers. That is within the powers of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

Is the exercise in anyway target at some persons?

Never! A lot of people are too big for you to target them and they are very useful. It is not targeted at anybody; we just want this registration to be owned by every member of the party. So, it is not targeted at anybody. In the contrary, it will actually consolidate those who have strength.

Don’t you think that the timing of the registration is a bit wrong given the fact that it falls within the festive period?

That is why we are taking time to enlighten all our members for them to know what we are doing, we are not afraid of anybody, we are not even trying to exclude anybody. The idea behind this is that it shouldn’t be too cumbersome. The argument people are making is that why are we going back to this in this modern age, but that is why we talk about revalidation. We will put into that sys-tem to see those who are still there and those who are not. The data base is still there, the card system will still be there. In politics, people are bound to suspect you because it is a game. Nigerians generally would want to look at the negative side of things, but we will do our best to make sure that everybody is comfortable. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is going to embark on registration of voters next year because by next year some persons would have been 18 and all that. So, registration is a continuous process, so the exercise is not targeting anybody and we don’t have such capacity. In fact if there is anything this caretaker committee will go on well to do is to ensure unity of the party and entrench internal democracy as well as grant membership of the party to whosoever that is willing.

One aspect of the registration that some party members are also concerned about is the funds that are going into it. They believe that N1.5 billion or more is on the high side for a registration when some states don’t have good party offices…

Some people don’t know how parties are funded. When we have projects, a lot of individuals who are interested come up to say l want to do this or that for the party. The money didn’t come from the party. Some individuals who are loyal party members volunteered and said they are going to do this or that. So, I don’t know where they got the figure being bandied.

The party’s NEC meeting is coming up very soon, what should party members expect from that meeting?

We will submit ourselves to the scrutiny of NEC; we will submit whatever we are proposing to NEC and it is left for members of NEC to approve or not to approve.

Some persons believe that you are going to NEC to have tenure extension. Is that the idea?

That is far from it. We will present to them the timetable of what we have proposed to do. It would be left for them to say no or yes. There is nothing about tenure elongation. You raised the issue of embarking on a registration exercise during the festive period; this is what NEC will approve or not. There is tension, trust issues, reward system and so many other things that would be presented. For instance, a lot of our members are angry with the President; they are not happy that he is he throwing all the social programmes to Nigerians and doesn’t reserve some for the party. You know the beneficiaries of these programmes, they are more of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members. The President is not discriminating against any party, he sees Nigerians as the centre of this administration. So, these are some of the issues we are trying to explain. We are doing that to enlighten our people for them to also key into these programmes.

There seems to be a good working relationship with the caretaker committee and the APC governors. What is responsible to this?

I think that it is the style of leadership. The chairman of this caretaker committee is a governor to start with and he has respect for constituted authorities. He knows that the governors are the blocs, even when PDP was in power, you don’t play with the state you have advantage over, you don’t want to lose them. The power of the opinion leaders is very important, you should respect your governors. Without those governors and their programmes, how would you have APC? What attracted other people to join APC is because of some programmes they are doing in their states. With success stories, even when they are trying to blackmail you they cannot. I was so delighted and so happy when l hear an intellectual like Prof. Wole Soyinka, evaluating the objectivity of #EndSARS protests and what the hoodlum did to public property in Lagos. That is why you have such minds, fearless minds, they speak the truth, it doesn’t matter who is involved. So, if you destroy your properties how do you get them back? It doesn’t make sense and no matter the blackmail, the truth would always come out.

A member of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the party recently member went to court to challenge the setting up of the caretaker committee. How do you think that agitations in the party can be resolved?

Some people just lost their sources of livelihood, so it is quite painful for them. May be, some of them were jobless before they got political positions. Let me tell you when you take politics to be a vocation, it become frustrating, when you are out of office. We actually expect them to honour the NEC’s decision because they were voted in through the same process.

