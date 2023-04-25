Business

MEMMCOL To FG: Encourage local manufacturers to bridge metering gap

The Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd. (MEMMCOL) has called on the Federal Government to increase its support and encouragement to indig- enous meter manufacturers, to bridge the nation’s metering gap to boost elec- tricity meter usage and encouraged local content compliance. Chairman, MEMMCOL, Mr Kola Balogun, while speaking at the graduation of 10 youths on a five-week Printed Circuit Board (PCB) training course in Lagos opined that encouraging and allowing consumers to acquire meters on their own would increase investment in metering industry.

He also called on the government to license meter manufacturers to bridge the metering gap, adding that the federal government should continue to encourage local companies sufficiently or allow consumers to be able to buy meters on their own. He also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and development banks to seek ways of directly funding manufacturers, as according to him, such is the surest path to reducing unemployment in the country. Balogun said: “If they can buy meters on their own, we will be able to invest.

“This means we should be licensed and most of the enterprises that are sustain- able today are licensed enterprises. “License meter manufacturers, so that we will be able to reach more users.”

