Memories of Gani at GFIIA

As part of measures to preserve and encourage the culture of integrity and patriotism, the Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) and its partners recently honoured some Nigerians for their impact on the society at the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA) in Lagos. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

If there is any Nigerian that typified courage, selflessness and integrity in the annals of Nigeria’s society, it is the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. Widely regarded as incorruptible, the late legal luminary, who passed on September 9, 2009, lived to defend the poor and the vulnerable in the society at no cost.

His integrity was so profound and unadulterated that he bought his casket while alive and made cash available for his funeral to prevent politicians from “hijacking” his burial, with instructions to his children about how his funeral should be.

He once said: “I never got any contracts from any local government, state government or from the federal government. I don’t even know the house of ministers. I never met any head of state in my life.

I’ve never met any minister in my life. I’ve never submitted an application for a contract anywhere in my life. I have never submitted an application for a contract at any level whatsoever.” His fight for justice for the common Nigerian earned him the titles– “The People’s Lawyer” and “Senior Advocate of the Masses.”

The search for men with such moral standing and unbiased conscience that will positively impact the society, made the Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre and the MacArthur Foundation to institute an impact and integrity recognition in late Fawehinmi’s name. Already in its third edition, the annual Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards has promoted recognition and celebrate exemplary performances in integrity, accountability and transparency.

Since 2018, the GFIIA has honoured individuals believed to have strived for integrity and patriotic commitment to honesty, justice, truth and fairness in the quest to stamp out corruption in both private and public spheres. It also gives recognition to accountability in service delivery.

To ensure neutrality and merit, HEDA Resource Centre has an advisory board for the GFIIA the comprises Prof. Itse Sagay, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Prof. Uzoguruwa Udombana, Dr Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Mr. Femi Aborisade, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), and Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju. At the 2020 edition held recently in Lagos, four individuals were honoured in the area of ‘Outstanding Integrity Award; Outstanding Impact Award; Valuable Whistle-blower Award and Nigerians in Diaspora Integrity Ambassador Award.

In his opening address, chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, said the GFIIA is aimed at celebrating ordinary citizens who have consistently made impact and showed integrity in public and private businesses, especially in the fight against corruption.

In the first edition of the awards in 2018, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede (Outstanding Integrity), Omoyele Sowore (Whistle Blower) and Oluwasegun Awosanya (Outstanding Impact) were honoured, while Dr. Kadiri Kehinde (Outstanding Impact), Umar Bashir (Outstanding Integrity) and Murtala Aliyu Ibrahim (Whistle Blower) received the awards in 2019. According to HEDA, the award is aimed at promoting integrity, accountability and whistle blowing in Nigeria with the goal to encourage Nigerians to strive for integrity and patriotic commitment to honesty, justice, truth, and fairness in the quest to stamp out corruption in both private and public spheres.

In his keynote presentation titled, “Recognition and Celebration of Exemplary Performances for the Promotion of Integrity, Transparency and Accountability in Service Delivery,” Hon. Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (JCA) of the Court of Appeal, said Gani never held public office, yet he lived a life of service to the Nigerian people.

While harping on the need to institute a culture of appreciation and honour for those who stood above the board, Justice Oyewole said: “Our institutions need to honour and perpetuate the culture of appreciation.

We need to demonstrate recognition for service.” Also speaking at the event, a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire, stated that the idea of the award is to honour men of impeccable character and integrity.

He stressed that the courage of Fawehinmi is what stood him out,w while lamenting that most Nigerians are now timid and cannot fight a just cause. The Chairman, Governing Board of Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Alhaji Ibrahim Dan’Azumi Gwarzo, was overwhelmingly voted as the winner of the Most Valuable Integrity award due to his charismatic approach in battling graft in public service. Gwarzo, a former Commissioner in Kano State, bagged the recognition for his discipline at vehemently opposing the attempt and resisting the pressure from the supervising ministry and other interests to sweep a certificate scandal involving the organisation’s former Acting Director-General, Chima Igwe, under the carpet.

The FIIRO board chairman was selected ahead of two other nominees for the category, Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum and Muhammad Bashir. After ensuring that allegation against Igwe was properly investigated and the matter sorted out properly without compromising, Gwarzo ensured that the former acting DG who had received three promotions in the last 18 years based on the fake certificate, got reverted to principal research officer, the position he held before he presented a fake doctorate degree from a university in Benin Republic.

Based on his non-comprising status, the award organisers averred that Gwarzo demonstrated integrity and patriotic commitment to honesty, justice, truth and fairness, which are some of the goals of the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Award.

In his acceptance speech, Gwarzo urged Nigerians to be resilient against corruption even in the face of the cankerworm fighting back, adding that it cannot conquer the resilience of a determined people.

He added that despite the threats and petitions against the board members of FIIRO during the certificate scandal saga, they refused to compromise. For the Outstanding Impact Award category, a lawyer, Nurudeen Yusuf, emerged winner to edge out Idris Busayo Olawoyin and Babatunde Oguntola, who received less support during the voting stage. He was recognized for his selfless service that benefitted undergradu-ates of the Lagos State University (LASU) when he spearheaded the journey that led to the reversal of the institution’s fees to the old rate of N25,000 across board over six years ago. The fees had been increased from N25,000 to N197,000 for Arts and Humanities students, and N350,000 for medical students.

The increment (in 2011) was fiercely resisted. In the Valuable Whistle-blower category that had Agba Jalingo, Abdullahi Sambo and Comrade Ibrahim Ali as nominees, Sambo, a staff member of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, emerged as the winner for exposing fraudulent acts in NBET, which led to his dismissal from the agency before he was later reinstated by the Industrial Court. Abdullahi, a finance and audit expert joined NBET in 2012 as head of internal audit.

He is now a deputy general manager in the company wholly owned by the Federal Government. In a citation read at the ceremony, Abdullahi was described as a man of integrity in the power sector.

“As head of internal audit at NBET, Abdullahi exposed massive financial fraud and mismanagement not only where he works, but also across the power sector value chain,” the citation noted. Abdullahi was described as “deeply committed to diligence and due process.” Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, a Nigerian professor of theatre for development, playwright, poet and activist for social justice, won the Nigerians in Diaspora Integrity Ambassador category. He did so at the expense of Rotimi Okula and Lieutenant Victor Agunbiade, a Nigerian-American naval officer.

Hagher, a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada and Ambassador to Mexico, is a prolific author, who had also served as minister. After receiving the award, an elated Prof. Hagher said: “Winning this award today makes me feel good because there are so many worthy Nigerians out there in the diaspora.” As HEDA reinvents the traits and character of Gani Fawehinmi, it is important for Nigerians to ensure a corrupt-free space to allow development and economic growth.

