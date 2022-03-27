Men and monochrome

The style of wearing just one colour is the rave. Oxford dictionary describes monochrome as image composed of one colour.

There is a classy feeling that comes with wearing just one colour all through and these stylish stars have keyed into this irresistible, modern, trend.

The most common colours monochrome are usually All Black and All White, but recently, music stars like Kiss Daniel, DavidO, fashion designer, Adebayo Oke-Lawal and Denola Grey showed off in red, maroon red and pink monochrome.

Fashionista Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, looked dapper in head-to-toe caramel brown while the fashion savvy grandpa and actor, Richard Mofe Damijo walked the Dubai desert in all white.

The unique thing about the monochrome style is that you can never go wrong pairing this style. Let these stunning looks give you a tip or two on how to go with the trend.

