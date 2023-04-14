Men Jail Term Increases For Child Rape In Morocco

A court in Morocco on Friday extended the jail sentences over the continued increase in child rape cases in the country.

The Moroccan court decision followed three men sentenced for “indecent assault” for the repeated rape of an 11-year-old girl in a case that flared public anger.

The appeals court in Rabat convicted one man to 20 years in prison on Friday, April 14 and the other two to 10 years.

The Counsels of the girl, who is now 12, had appealed after a lower court sentenced one of her three alleged attackers to two years in prison, and the others to 18 months each.

All three could have faced up to 30 years behind bars.

The appeals court ordered the three men to pay damages totalling 140,000 dirhams (nearly $14,000) instead of the 50,000 dirhams ordered by the lower court.

“We are satisfied with the decision which delivered justice to the victim,” lawyer Abdelfattah Zahrach told AFP after the marathon hearing.

“That said, we do not understand why two of the accused have been only sentenced to 10 years,” he said, adding that he was considering a further appeal to the Court of Cassation “after consulting the child’s family”.

The court had heard testimonies from the victim and a witness, also a minor, in private after the prosecution requested it, citing child protection concerns.

The public gallery was packed for Thursday’s hearing, which ran on into the early hours of Friday.

The victim, looking frail and silent, was accompanied by her grandmother and father.

The defendants faced the same charges as in the original trial — “misappropriation of a minor” and “indecent assault on a minor with violence”.