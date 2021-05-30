Men, social media distract talented female athletes –Funke Oshonaike

National Table Tennis player, Funke Oshonaike, in an interview with Global Sports monitored by ROTIMI MATTHEW, spoke about her expectations on the forthcoming Olympic Games and other interesting aspects of her career and life. Excerpts:

How do you keep your beauty and shape going?

Most of the time, I laugh and smile a lot. I cry and after that and I just say ok, that’s life. Anybody with a good heart will always get hurt and I have a good heart. Apart from that, I do a lot of physical fitness routines, I love life, I love people, I love to make people happy.

When people are happy, I am happy, when people are not happy, I’m not happy too. So, I just try as much as possible to take life really easy because a lot of things have happened to me in life.

But I am a very positive person, I like to live each day as it comes, you know this life they say is not fair, as long as you accept it like that and take life as it comes and you know that every time you fall down, don’t just stay down. Try and get yourself up, and know that things are going to change. A lot of things have happened to me lately, but nobody will know because I’m still talking and laughing.

You’ve been through a failed marriage, you tried to make it work but it didn’t work. If you find love again, would you get married?

Of course, I love to love and be loved. You know some people when they get maltreated, they start hating men, No, I’m not like that. I love love, love is sweet though it can be a little bit bitter but love is good, so when I get loved, I don’t think I will go through the whole marriage again, but I can go as far as family introduction as in your mother and father knowing that you both belong together but that certificate, I don’t think I need it again.

Are you looking at a white or black man?

Well…we call it living together here in Germany. Forget about white or black, talk about Nigeria. I don’t joke with Nigerian men, even somebody from outside Nigeria. I still love Nigeria no matter the fact that a lot of things have happened to me from Nigeria.

But I will make sure the Nigerian man we are talking about have a little bit of mentality of Oyinbo people, not really typical Nigerian man that have to tell you to sit down, don’t do this and that.

Events around you show you are a very stubborn person…

I was born in April 28 1974 and if you have friends that are born in April, you will know that they are naturally stubborn and apart from that my zodiac sign is Taurus, we are the bulls we don’t take rubbish from people. I normally tell my friends that I’m stubborn in a good way. It depends on what you are trying to tell me to do. If it’s wrong I’m going to tell you I’m not going to do it, I might be crying to you that you are hurting me but I’m not going to do it and you cannot tell me that kind of stubbornness is bad. It’s not bad, but I agree I’m stubborn but I’m better now because I’m a mother with two kids, so I have to cool down and so, I am not really that stubborn again like before.

Would you want to state that part of you wish you can change in your life which you know is wrong but you can’t change it…

Trusting people so much with my heart, it’s the only thing I would change because I give my all in all to love. When I say somebody is my love, I give all and most of the time I am always getting disappointed. I don’t think it’s wrong to love somebody and give your heart to that person. I like to change but it is in my nature, sometimes there are some things you can’t really change about you and that is the only thing when I look at myself, I will always be like – can’t you just change but I can’t and I’ve been trying to, I’ve been trying but it has never worked for me, so I figured I am meant to be like that and even sometimes, I try to be very careful but I just show it and its in me. That is the only thing I don’t like about myself that I want to change

If organisers say the Olympics cannot hold in the interest of human beings, how will you react to this?

I’ve been thinking about that, especially with all that is happening. With the current situation in Tokyo right now, the corona and all. Sometimes, I get worried, but health is very important. If they can postpone it, it’s okay. The only thing that would make me sad is if they cancel it. I worked hard for this. It’s like a dream for me, but there is nothing I can do, our health is very important, I know one thing for sure, internationally, they are doing everything to make sure that all the athletes are going to be okay but let’s not forget about Tokyo. It is their country, Japan is theirs and we have to listen to them.

You are going to the Olympics the 7th time, a record beckons…

I’m going for my 7th Olympics and it’s going to be a record appearance, that is why it is very important for me. If I’m just going for the second one or third like that, it would have been nothing to me. I’m going to be the first woman in the world of table tennis, the first woman in Africa, that’s why it is crucial to me. The same way that I think it’s very important to the first timers, because if I have to look at how a lot of table tennis people qualify for the Olympics, then one day they just tell them they won’t be going. It will hurt people. If

at the end of the day, you are done with this Olympics. Will that be bye bye to table tennis?

It might be a bye bye to international table tennis but I will still be playing in Germany. But the thing is it might not be because I want a situation that when I leave Table Tennis, I have one or two people that can take my place in Nigeria, but right now I have not seen anybody that can actually take my place, that’s what I’m thinking. I’m thinking of retiring this year but how can I retire, I love Nigeria so much, people don’t know that a lot of people are complaining about Nigeria. Me, I love Nigeria, I don’t joke about Nigeria because I want to come back home one day and live in Nigeria but then, if there is nobody that will take my place then it’s going to be hard, so for now I’m still thinking and I don’t know how to go about it but it depends on them, if they still want me, if Nigeria still wants me, of course I will continue. It depends on them, it doesn’t depend on me. I’m still very good, I’m playing very good, I can see that, my coach can see that, the other players here can see that as well.

You have been playing table tennis for Nigeria for over 30 years, whose fault is that at 47years, Funke is still a national team player…

I won’t blame anyone. I’m very careful when talking about Nigeria, because people out there don’t like to hear the truth. When I started, it was from local to state, from state to national. There was transition and that is exactly what is lacking now. If we have to talk about Lagos State for example, we don’t have professional coaches, and that is why I am still strong today, and back then don’t forget we have so many competitions, training, training, training without competition is not going to do anything. I’m going to say the fault is that we don’t have the right coaches, and apart from that we have talents but as they say talent is not enough, and our talents nowadays are so distracted. During my time, we don’t have social media, there is social media now distracting female athletes, boyfriends and men are disturbing the girls, many have called me to complain, so a lot of things there now were not there before. So it’s complicated and they have to be focused but first, we need good coaches, then every other thing will fall in place.

What target do you set for yourself at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics…Gold, Silver, Bronze?

I can’t tell you I’m going to get Gold, Silver, Bronze, that is certainly in God’s hands but I’m going to get that award for my country, you know that one is 100 % sure. I want everyone to be saying Funke Osonaike of Nigeria, the first woman to get award in the world, we only have 3 men, so I’m going to be the first woman so I can’t wait. Like I said from the beginning I just hope this comes to reality so apart from that I want to make sure I put in my best from the beginning to the end. Corona has affected a lot of athletes so you can’t say this one is going to win or that one is going to win. It’s an opportunity for everybody so let’s get there and see what will happen and let God’s will be done in our lives.

