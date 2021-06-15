MEND floats ‘dragon war’ over Jihadists’ threat to Okowa

Movement for the Emancipation and the Defence of the Niger Delta (MEND) yesterday floated operation ‘Dragon War’ to counter the Jihadists letter issued on Sunday to threaten Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for hosting 17 Southern Governors against open grazing and incursion by herdsmen.

The anonymous letter tagged; Fulani Jihadist Warning: An Open Message of Two Paragraphs To Delta State,” gave the state government a 72-hour ultimatum to disassociate itself from the ban on open grazing or risk attacks.

The tension that accompanied the threat forced the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, to issue a letter to calm residents of the state.

The faceless people, who littered the streets of Asaba, the state capital, including the fence of the Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, where the governor worshipped on Sunday to celebrate the thanksgiving service of the 7th anniversary of the state House of Assembly, Infant Jesus Avenue and Agbor town, where the governor hails from, with copies of the threat message, also claimed responsibility for the fire outbreak at the Federal Secretariat in Asaba which razed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Headquarters.

The Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, had said the decision of the governors to ban open grazing violated the rights of herdsmen to free movement but the governors stood by their resolution.

Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the position of the governors and directed that the grazing routes across the country be restored to allow for free movement of herdsmen. But the Jihadist ‘fighters’ in their letter said if Governor Okowa failed to reverse his stance after three days, Asaba and Agbor town would be attacked.

