Mendy proud of FIFA’s best keeper award

Chelsea and Sene g a l goalkeeper Edouard Mendy feels “immense pride” to be named as Best FIFA men’s keeper for 2021. The 26-year-old, who is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, beat the likes of Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma to the award on Monday. M e n d y helped Chelsea win the Champions League last year, keeping a joint-competition record of nine clean sheets en route to lifting Europe’s most prestigious trophy. “It’s a really special moment for me, for my family,” Mendy told Senegalese media. “It’s a part of history because it’s the first time that an African goalkeeper received this distinction. So today, I feel immense pride, pride in the name of Senegal but also Africa. “I hope that over time in the years to come, other goalkeepers like myself will continue to ink the pages of global football. Honestly, I’m so happy to receive this trophy with my team-mates.”
Related Articles
Group rolls out drums for Ajunwa
A Lagos 1-1 based entertainment outfit, Great Dynamic Talents Limited has revealed plans it is putting in place to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Chioma Amaju’s golden jump. Chief Executive Officer of the outfit Amb.(Rev) Samuel Ikpea who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club revealed that the plans include a symposium, […]
Napoli look to block Osimhen from AFCON
…Club’s lawyers study FIFA’s rules Italian side Napoli are looking for means to stop their Africa-born players including Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from attending the next African Cup of Nations slated to start next January in Cameroon. Osimhen is expected to lead the line for the three-time African champions when the tournament kicks off […]
EPL: Vardy hat-trick in stunning Leicester win at Man City
*Newcastle rescue point against Spurs, Bamford’s late header seals Leeds win A Jamie Vardy hat-trick inspired visitors Leicester to a stunning victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Vardy, the first player to score a Premier League treble against Pep Gurdiola’s side since he also did so in December 2016, converted a penalty […]
