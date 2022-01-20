Sports

Mendy proud of FIFA’s best keeper award

Chelsea and Sene g a l goalkeeper Edouard Mendy feels “immense pride” to be named as Best FIFA men’s keeper for 2021. The 26-year-old, who is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, beat the likes of Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma to the award on Monday. M e n d y helped Chelsea win the Champions League last year, keeping a joint-competition record of nine clean sheets en route to lifting Europe’s most prestigious trophy. “It’s a really special moment for me, for my family,” Mendy told Senegalese media. “It’s a part of history because it’s the first time that an African goalkeeper received this distinction. So today, I feel immense pride, pride in the name of Senegal but also Africa. “I hope that over time in the years to come, other goalkeepers like myself will continue to ink the pages of global football. Honestly, I’m so happy to receive this trophy with my team-mates.”

 

