Meneghini La Cambusa Refrigerator worth N19m

At $41,000 approximately N19,065,000 million in Nigerian currency,
Meneghini La Cambusa refrigerator is rated as the most
expensive in the world.
It is said to have been designed for people who desired to own
a refrigerator customized with a flat-screen TV and coffee making
machine.
They built the customizable Meneghini La Cambusa Refrigerator
that comes as a three-door fridge with the following
dimensions – 218.5 cm in height, 249 cm in width and a depth of
63 cm.
As the Most Expensive Refrigerator, the fridge and pantry
have a combined capacity of 334 liters while the freezer which
comes with a storage area and two drawers has a capacity of 86
liters.
As a customizable refrigerator, buyers can add a coffee maker,
a flat-screen TV or even an ice dispenser. The three-door version
has a lot to offer in terms of internal layout but this depends on
the sizes on offer.