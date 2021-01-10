Meneghini La Cambusa Refrigerator worth N19m

At $41,000 approximately N19,065,000 million in Nigerian currency,

Meneghini La Cambusa refrigerator is rated as the most

expensive in the world.

It is said to have been designed for people who desired to own

a refrigerator customized with a flat-screen TV and coffee making

machine.

They built the customizable Meneghini La Cambusa Refrigerator

that comes as a three-door fridge with the following

dimensions – 218.5 cm in height, 249 cm in width and a depth of

63 cm.

As the Most Expensive Refrigerator, the fridge and pantry

have a combined capacity of 334 liters while the freezer which

comes with a storage area and two drawers has a capacity of 86

liters.

As a customizable refrigerator, buyers can add a coffee maker,

a flat-screen TV or even an ice dispenser. The three-door version

has a lot to offer in terms of internal layout but this depends on

the sizes on offer.

