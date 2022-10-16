Men’s bag still trending

In 2020, a few stylish men were spotted carrying bags that looks a lot like women’s handbag.

Back then, Nigerian music star, Kcee was spotted on many occasions flaunting his leather man bag. Later, fashion influencers like Noble Igwe, Denola Grey and many others followed suit.

Yomi casual had his male models carry bags while showcasing his monochrome collection in 2017.

Now, this new trend is becoming the rave.

Don’t get confused; they are not flaunting their wives’ or girlfriend’s handbags. It’s a new trend for fashion savvy men.

An average man always has a negative comment about ladies handbag but it seems a few of them have a thing or two to admire about carrying a bag.

Now, fashion has found a way for men to rock feminine look alike bags and they call it leather briefcase. Others call it man bags but men will not take it sitting down when you refer to these bags as handbags.

These bags are must-have for fashionable men. So, ladies, thread softly when discussing this topic.

Man bags was showcased at top fashion runways around the world. And later, it gradually became a street style.

These fashion savvy men go as far as matching the colour of the bags with their shoes.

This goes a long way to show that men are giving the women a stiff competition in fashion.

It is also in the grapevine that, unlike women’s handbags that are filled with make up and feminine things, men’s bag is filled with wads of money.

