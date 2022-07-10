Men’s Belt: Paying attention to rules

Belt is a very important accessory for men’s fashion. Many tend to neglect it because to them, no one notices. That is not true.

According to an online blog, in every outfit, the attention paid to little details, always determine the difference between ‘just a good look’ and the perfect look.

From neck ties to pocket squares to patterns, the general consensus is that they are all very important and really do need careful consideration. Accessories are definitely an aspect of our style that needs a great deal of thought.

Wearing the right belt is part of what completes your proper attire, especially when you are supposed to dress formal.

Only casual outfits demand casual belts which are very versatile. But you can wear a formal belt with casual outfits like jean, chinos. Wearing a casual belt with your suit is a fashion ‘No No’. It does not only look out of place on the waist, it makes your expensive suit look cheap and tacky.

If you wear suspenders, there is no need for wearing a belt. And if you are wearing a belt, then no need for suspenders. Your pants should fit properly to your waist if you are to wear a suspender.

Your belt colour must match your shoes: this rule has been there and is still valid. For a complete formal, no matter how trend goes digital, this rule will not change.

If you are wearing a black belt, your shoes should be black. And if the belt is brown, then the shoe must be brown. Though there are colours that always look off even if you are same colour. Colour like white, red, green and yellow. It is wise to avoid belts in these colours. It will always look off when paired with shoes with the same colour. This can make it you look like a clown on fashion protest.

