Men’s loneliness increases risk of cancer

Researchers in Finland have said loneliness among middle-aged men is associated with an increased risk of cancer. The findings of their new study were published in ‘Psychiatry Research. The study by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland shows that, taking account of loneliness and social relationships should thus be an important part of comprehensive health care and disease prevention. Cancer is the name given to a collection of related diseases in which some of the body’s cells begin to divide without stopping and spread into surrounding tissues. Cancer can start almost anywhere in the human body, which is made up of trillions of cells.

The Project Researcher, Siiri-Liisi Kraav from the University of Eastern Finland said: “It has been estimated, on the basis of studies carried out in recent years, that loneliness could be as significant a health risk as smoking or being overweight. Our findings support the idea that attention should be paid to this issue.” The study was launched in the 1980s with 2,570 middle- aged men from eastern Finland participating. Their health and mortality have been monitored on the basis of register data up until present days

