Menstrual Hygiene Day: NGO advocates free sanitary pads for schoolgirls

In celebrating the International Menstrual Hygiene Day, a non-governmental organisation, Centre for Children’s Health Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), has called for the government’s intervention in ending period poverty in Nigeria. At a one-day seminar in Lagos, which attracted several teenage girls from communities across Lagos and Ogun states and featured talks on rape awareness and career choices, and others, CEE-HOPE’s Executive Director, Betty Abah, lamented the impact of period poverty on women and girls. She said: “Millions of women and girls in Nigeria are going through very hard times managing their periods, because they lack the finance to purchase menstrual hygiene products, especially at a time when basic eating is a big challenge for many.”

Abah added that the annual event was one of the avenues to raise general awareness about period poverty, menstrual hygiene management and associated challenges and to draw government’s attention to intervene by providing free sanitary products to schoolgirls so that they can stay back in school as well as the need for government to remove taxes on all sanitary products.

