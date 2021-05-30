Health

Menstrual Hygiene Day: WaterAid champions new definition of menstrual health

Appolonia Adeyemi

WaterAid has joined a team of experts from around the world to establish a definition of menstrual health that comprehensively addresses the needs of people who menstruate to advance gender equality and global health.
Despite increased global attention on period poverty, up until now there has been no universal agreement on the definition of menstrual health, which has diluted advocacy efforts and led to fragmented action. It’s hoped having a new definition will provide a common language, harmonise approaches and unite efforts to support the range of menstrual needs.
Recently published in the journal ‘Sexual and Reproductive Health Matters’, menstrual health is defined as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, in relation to the menstrual cycle.”
The new definition, launching ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day on 28 May and brought together by the Global Menstrual Collective is grounded in the World Health Organisation (WHO) definition of health, and sets out clear requirements for achieving menstrual health.
These include access to clean water, good sanitation and hygiene, access to information about the menstrual cycle and self-care, materials, timely diagnosis and treatment for menstrual disorders and discomforts, and a positive and respectful environment and the freedom to participate in all spheres of life throughout the menstrual cycle.
Senior author, Thérèse Mahon, Regional Programme Manager South Asia at WaterAid, said: “By defining menstrual health holistically, we aim to bring together stakeholders and help ensure menstrual needs are prioritised by all responsible. As we’re starting to see UK aid cuts around programmes addressing water and sanitation, sexual and reproductive health and girls’ education, it’s never been more important for governments to reaffirm their commitments to gender equality and to take action.
”Large-scale investment is needed to improve menstrual health as well as water and sanitation provision but co-ordination is needed across sectors. Adopting this new definition and a shared vocabulary will improve collaboration and investment in sexual and reproductive health, gender, education, water, sanitation and hygiene to ensure no one is held back because of their period.”
As the world continues to grapple with the impacts of COVID-19 on health, livelihoods and socio-economic activities, women, and girls, especially the poorest and most marginalised who already faced health and safety implications in managing their menstruation without access to clean water and private toilets before the crisis, are finding that the pandemic has only exacerbated the obstacles they face in managing their periods. This Menstrual Hygiene Day, WaterAid Nigeria is urging the government to take urgent action to increase investment in menstrual health and empower women and girls to unlock educational and economic opportunities through improved access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene.
Sadly, the shame and stigma around periods prevents women and girls from engaging in conversations around their periods. Persisting taboos around menstruation results in the exclusion of women and girls from socio-economic activities and contributes a threat to the overarching theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to leave no one behind.
The theme for this year’s campaign, ‘More action & investment in menstrual health & hygiene now!’ is a clear call to step up investment in menstrual health to ensure no woman or girl is held back because she menstruates.
Evelyn Mere, Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria said: “We need to create a world where no woman or girl is held back because she menstruates. This means a world in which every woman and girl is empowered to manage her menstruation safely, hygienically, with confidence and without shame.”

