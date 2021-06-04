News

Menstrual hygiene: Fayemi’s wife launches Nigeria’s first pad bank

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, yesterday launched a pad bank targeted at giving 3,000 girls in schools sanitary pads every year. The governor’s wife said the gesture was meant to com-memorate the 2021 World Menstrual Hygiene Day. At the event, which came up at the Adunni Olayinka Women Centre, Ado-Ekiti, Erelu Fayemi said plans were on-going for local production of reusable pads in every local government in Ekiti State. “A lot has been said here today on menstrual hygiene and how this is an issue that affects a lot of girls in our society. We have over 13 million out-ofschool children in Nigeria, and 60 per cent are girls.

“There are many reasons why girls are not in school. Sometimes, it’s due to security issues, poverty; early pregnancy and a whole range of issues, but we are also aware that period poverty is also a factor. “Now in our society today, there are many problems that we face. The pad bank resonated with me because this is one problem that we can fix. We might not be able to fix intractable poverty within a given period. We might not be able to fix a whole range of issues that keep us awake at night, but we can fix period poverty.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tambuwal disbands Hisbah, inaugurates committee

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

Owing to the tussle for power and the factionalisation of the leadership of the Hisba committee in the state, the Sokoto State government has disbanded the committee and halted all its activities.   This was disclosed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while inaugurating a 36-man committee saddled with the responsibility of reorganising and harmonising the […]
News

VON DG: Farmers-Herders crisis has profiled Buhari’s govt negatively

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

…backs Malami on Pastoral Commission     One of the staunchest supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has decried the farmers-herders crisis, stating that it has profiled the present administration negatively.   Okechukwu, who is a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this while […]
News Top Stories

PTF warns states against schools’ reopening

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned unprepared state governments against reopening of schools to avoid fatalities as experienced in some countries.   Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his remarks yesterday at a briefing in Abuja, equally cautioned against fatigue in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica