Menstrual hygiene: Fayemi’s wife launches Nigeria’s first pad bank

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, yesterday launched a pad bank targeted at giving 3,000 girls in schools sanitary pads every year. The governor’s wife said the gesture was meant to com-memorate the 2021 World Menstrual Hygiene Day. At the event, which came up at the Adunni Olayinka Women Centre, Ado-Ekiti, Erelu Fayemi said plans were on-going for local production of reusable pads in every local government in Ekiti State. “A lot has been said here today on menstrual hygiene and how this is an issue that affects a lot of girls in our society. We have over 13 million out-ofschool children in Nigeria, and 60 per cent are girls.

“There are many reasons why girls are not in school. Sometimes, it’s due to security issues, poverty; early pregnancy and a whole range of issues, but we are also aware that period poverty is also a factor. “Now in our society today, there are many problems that we face. The pad bank resonated with me because this is one problem that we can fix. We might not be able to fix intractable poverty within a given period. We might not be able to fix a whole range of issues that keep us awake at night, but we can fix period poverty.

