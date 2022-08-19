Menstruation stigma, taboo limit women’s’ reproductive rights – NRHJN

Menstrual process has for a long time been relegated to the background and mostly talked about in hushed tones. Today, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for three actions. Firstly, to recognise and frame menstruation as a health issue, not a hygiene issue – a health issue with physical, psychological, and social dimensions, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Gone were the days when menstruating women were denied access into some worship premises because of cultural and religious beliefs that they are unclean. While some may give thumbs up and hail this as an achievement others may write it off as not a sufficient breather to provide needed relief for womenfolk.

It’s not a secret that women, centuries ago were openly stigmatised and relegated over menstruation issues. Thanks for the intervention of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international organisations which introduced awareness campaigns on behaviour change around menstruation aimed to end old unacceptable practices and ensure quality living for womenfolk. It is against this background that Menstrual Hygiene Day was initiated to end the stigma and taboo surrounding menstruation.

The theme for the 2022 Menstrual Hygiene Day, the global day for action to end period poverty and the stigma surrounding menstruation, is ‘Making Menstruation a Normal Fact of Life by 2030’. To this end, the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) recently marked this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day. The event was held in a school to bring the issue closer home where they educated young children of both sexes on the need to maintain hygiene when it comes to menstruation. About 100 school girls at the Iju Senior Grammar School, Obawole, benefitted from the sensitisation exercise that was carried out by the Lagos State chapter of the NRHJN.

In spite of an international awareness campaign advocating behaviour change in this sphere, social taboo and gender stereotypes continue to stigmatise menstruating women as dirty, resulting in shame for the majority of women experiencing menstruation.

Besides, there has also been limited access to the resources needed for poor and less privileged women to manage their menstrual health safely. Common period taboos include the idea that women are impure, dirty, or sinful while they’re menstruating. Some women are consequently discouraged from touching or washing their genitals during their periods to eliminate the possibility that they might contaminate the water of a communal bathing area. Part of menstruation myth is the belief that menstruating women could be associated with misfortune and bad luck.

For this reason, some say those menstruating should stay outside and should not come inside, for instance, On the contrary, menstruation is a human rights issue and also a public health and development issue. Dr. Adeola Obasanya, the Adolescent Health Officer at the Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, spoke on ‘Why Adolescent Girls Need Support System at Home, School and the Society During Menstruation” According to her, it is important to know these negative stories are not true. “You can pray while menstruating. Be proud of yourself while undergoing menstruation. That is what makes you a woman. “Encourage the students to always talk to their parents, school counsellors anytime they need support during their menstruation, especially if it’s a painful process.

Not a disease

“Menstruation process is not a disease; rather it is a normal way of life,” she said. In addition, she emphasised the need for good menstrual hygiene throughout the menstrual process. “During menstruation, girls should use the right pads and also ensure to change them every six hours. This will help to reduce infections and germs which can develop due to poor hygiene,” Obasanya said. She urged women that are menstruating to change their pad every six hour. On psychosocial challenges that come with menstruation, Obasanya listed them as menstrual pain which many women go through. Similarly, she said some people experience heavy bleeding during menstruation, which could lead to reduction in their quality of life. Based on these, some may prefer to shy away from going to school during those periods.

Good hygiene

Support

In her speech, Ms. Kikelomo Oduyebo, the Lagos State coordinator of NRHJN, called on the federal and state governments as well as the private sector to be more involved in the issue of menstrual and reproductive health in the country. The first measure she outlined was the subsidisation of sanitary pads by both governments and private organisations. “This is a way to bridge the communication gap on sexual and reproductive health (SRH) issues for adolescent girls so as to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) goals 1, 3, 4 and 5 on zero period poverty, good health and wellbeing, quality education and gender equality for school girls as well end stereotypes, stigma and taboos associated with menstruation,” Oduyebo pointed out.

Biological system

Also present at the event was Dr. Yeside Shogbamimu, a consultant physician, Adolescent Health Unit coordinator of the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMoH). Speaking on ‘Menstrual Hygiene as the Gateway to Total Health, ’Shogbamimu encouraged all female students not to see their menstrual flow as something to be ashamed of but to just see it as part of their biological system. On her part, Elizabeth Onoya, a student and also a beneficiary of the awareness event spoke on some of the things that she learnt and how she planned to apply them during her monthly menstrual cycle going forward.

Misconception

“I’ve learnt that the misconception that women are unclean during their menstruation is wrong; it’s not a taboo for women to menstruate and women should not be scared of it because it is our proof of fertility. I also learnt new things about menstrual hygiene.

I learnt that we shouldn’t use dirty clothes for our menstrual flow but instead we should use regulated pads and tampons,” Onoya said. Demand Generation Technical Support official for The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Olubunmi Ojolade called for more collaboration between all initiatives that has to do with young people to help create awareness and spread the word about mental health to the younger generation who are growing up amidst ongoing misconceptions.

