Mental health: Commissioner urges women to seek help

Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that women are protected from the negative effects of violence against them in society. Dada promised that the state would not relent in its efforts to put in place policies and programmes aimed at creating a sustainable environment for women to achieve their full potential in Lagos State, while continuing to mobilise all public enlightenment apparatuses and sensitisation programmes to educate everyone on the need to put an end to gender-based violence.

She disclosed this at a sensitisation programme for women on depression, tagged “Gender-Based Violence and Mental Health: A Call to Action”, organised by the Domestic Violence Unit of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. The commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Oluyemi Kalensanwo, revealed that it is now generally recognised that domestic violence and abuse is associated with mental health problems, including anxiety and depression.

