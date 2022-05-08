News

Mental Health: Therapist backs call for politicians psychiatric evaluation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

Disturbed over the growing rate of mental instability in the country, a therapist, Mima Odiegwu, has said it was critical for politicians to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine their mental state before vying for positions.

 

Odiegwu, President and CEO, Lifelines with Mima, a subsidiary of Purple Lifeline Connections, backed the call by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for a psychiatric evaluation and drugs test before the 2023 elections by politicians, while addressing newsmen at the weekend in Abuja.

 

She said: “A lot of times many of us are not stable mentally. Our idea in this part of the world of being unstable is when you take off your clothes and start running on the streets but there are different degrees of mental health; there are people that are narcissistic, there are people who by their genetic modification or creation are not okay upstairs.

 

“I think it is necessary for us to do such evaluations on our politicians and people that we leave our country in their care in trust because we have seen politicians that are punching each other practically but then again, this is Nigeria and how much can they pay the person carrying out the evaluation not to keep quiet even if the person sees something is wrong.”

 

The marriage counsellor and relationship coach who expressed commitment to assisting people with cases of mental health and relationship/ marriage issues, disclosed that this far, she has rendered medical assistance to about 700 survivors of mental ill health, emotional distress and violence within and outside the country.

 

While attributing the increasing cases of domestic violence among couples to mental ill health, illiteracy and poverty, she noted that a United Nations survey shows that 50 percent of married women and 25 percent of married men were victims of domestic violence in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Strongmas group targets 18 months completion of multi-million luxury apartment

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Strongmas Residence Development held a groundbreaking ceremony to unveil to stakeholders and investors their latest multi – million project in Lekki Phase one, Lagos, called ‘The Omini’. Speaking on the project, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Strongmas Residence Development, Michael Shobukola, explained that in Strongmas Company, integrity is their currency. The company has […]
News

NAWOJ, stakeholders parley on gender equality in proposed PIB

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado – Ekiti

  The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and some major stakeholders yesterday in Lagos converged to deliberate on how gender equality should be properly enshrined in the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently before the National Assembly.   The stakeholders at the policy dialogue, comprising women journalists, media personalities, technocrats and academics, stated that […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s fiscal deficit to hit 6.3% of GDP in 2021 –IMF

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo and Tony Chukwuyem

…calls for complete removal of subsidies The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Nigeria’s fiscal deficit will widen to 6.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, noting that it will worsen in the near term and remain elevated over the medium term. According to the IMF, the projection is a reflection of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica