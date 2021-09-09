Health

Mental health: Vanguard champions fight against stigma

Posted on

The Managing Director of Vanguard, Mr Gbenga Adefaye has urged Nigerians to shun the stigmatization of people suffering from any forms of mental illness so as to enable them seek help from the proper channels and to facilitate their smooth recovery.

He made the call while speaking at the maiden edition of the Vanguard Mental Health Summit 2021 which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State recently. The summit which had the theme ‘Mobilising Systemic Change For Better Mental Health Care in Nigeria’ was organised by Vanguard newspaper, to look into the mental health of the average Nigerian citizen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and also to evaluate the current situation of mental healthcare services and delivery in the country.

Adefaye said Vanguard had taken it upon itself to demystify mental illness in the Nigerian society. “Many Nigerians who struggle with mental illnesses are still suffering in silence. This needs to stop. Through interventions like this Summit, we can take out some of the pain and give a new sense of hope to the masses,” he reiterated.

He urged the public not to see the summit as the start of a new conversation but as a continuation of the old one that will elevate mental health from the shadows and bring it to the limelight. The summit would kickstart a campaign that is designed to change the attitude of people towards persons suffering mental issues and help them know that they are not alone in dealing with their problems.

The medical director, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Yaba (FNPHY), Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye appealed to the Federal Government to follow the footsteps of Lagos State and adopt a modern law on mental health care in Nigeria. “The integration of mental health care into other health care services would also ensure that every individual becomes a well-rounded and balanced human being who can carry out their normal functions and responsibilities without any hindrances,” he added. Owoeye praised Vanguard for the initiative of looking out for the mental health of the members of the society and urged the organisation to keep up the good work.

Our Reporters

