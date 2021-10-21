Mentally challenged man electrocuted in Ondo

A man identified as Mayomi Origbemisuyi was yesterday electrocuted in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred while the man was allegedly trying to connect a wire to an electric pole a few metres from the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company. But another source claimed that Origbemisuyi was attempting to make an illegal connection when he met his untimely death. The source said: “When the incident happened, everybody in the area rushed to the scene, and the matter was immediately reported to the police.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased was mentally unwell. She said: “The information we have is that the man was not mentally stable, but we have commenced investigation into the incident.”

