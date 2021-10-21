Mentally challenged man electrocuted in Ondo

A man identified as Mayomi Origbemisuyi was yesterday electrocuted in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred while the man was allegedly trying to connect a wire to an electric pole a few metres from the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company. But another source claimed that Origbemisuyi was attempting to make an illegal connection when he met his untimely death. The source said: “When the incident happened, everybody in the area rushed to the scene, and the matter was immediately reported to the police.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased was mentally unwell. She said: “The information we have is that the man was not mentally stable, but we have commenced investigation into the incident.”
Related Articles
EndSARS and the betrayal of our humanity
With the turbulence of #EndSARS protests gradually calming down in states rocked by the senseless riots in the pretext of protests by some Nigerian youths, a lot have been exposed. Nigerians now know the covert agenda of some leaders and senior citizens to destabilize the country, through clandestine sponsorship or encouragement of public anarchy and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Assets Disposal: FG to consider MDAs with accommodation challenges
In view of its plans to sell off forfeited assets within the next six months, the Federal Government has indicated intentions to consider Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) having office accommodation challenges. This was disclosed by the Attorney General of the Fed- eration and Minister of Justice, AbubakarMalami, SAN. According to a statement by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rewane: #EndSARS crisis’ll deepen economic slump, delay recovery
As reactions continue to trail the widespread looting and vandalism in the aftermath of #EndSARS protests, penultimate week, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that the devastation will likely lead to a deepening of the country’s economic slump as well as delaying the expected […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)