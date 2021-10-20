Metro & Crime

Mentally-challenged man electrocuted in Ondo

A man identified as Mayomi Origbemisuyi was on Wednesday electrocuted in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident happened while the man was trying to connect a wire on an electric pole in the community.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred a few meters from the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company in the community.

While a source narrated that the deceased got electrocuted as he climbed a pole to reconnect wires, another source said Origbemisuyi was allegedly attempting to make an illegal connection on a pole when he met his untimely death.

The source said: “When the incident happened, everybody in the area rushed to the scene to catch the glimpse of what happened and the matter was immediately reported at the police station in the community.”

According to the source, the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a morgue in the community.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the state police command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident and said the deceased was mentally unwell but investigation had commenced into the matter.

