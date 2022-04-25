Metro & Crime

Mentally challenged woman fights ministry officials over her newborn baby

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

A mentally challenged woman, whose name was not immediately ascertained, has fought officials of Anambra State Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare over an attempt to separate her from her newborn baby.

The incident happened in Awka, Anambra State, when the officials attempted to take the baby from her, to a home, and also take the woman to a mentally challenged people’s home for care.

 

The commissioner for women’s affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo who narrated the story said the strong bond between mother and child was reason the woman fought the officials, despite her condition. She however said: “The mentally challenged, beautiful young woman fought tooth and nail to ensure the protection of her baby.

 

“The expression was witnessed today (Sunday) at the Women Development Center, Awka, when social workers at the ministry of women and social welfare tried to separate the mentally challenged woman from her new born baby.

 

“The separation became necessary so that the woman could be taken to a home for the mentally challenged for care and her daughter to a children’s home.”

 

The commissioner said social workers from the ministry had rescued the mother and her child at Nnewi, and that she had previously resisted attempts by some people to snatch the baby from her, but accepted to follow officials of the ministry, with her baby to Awka.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Odumosu visits family of girl killed by police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has visited the family of the 18 year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman from the State Criminal Investigation Department, at Ijeshatedo area of the state.   New Telegraph had reported that Policemen went to the community to raid some hoodlums on Friday […]
Metro & Crime

CGC Strike Force intercepts contraband worth over N22m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Operatives of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Strike Force, Zone B, in Yola, Adamawa/Taraba Axis, have seized assorted items of contraband with total Duty Paid Value of over N22 million. The team was led by the Coordinator of the Strike Force in Zone B, Deputy Comptroller Olorukoba Oseni Aliyu. Briefing newsmen on the breakthrough […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi sacks 1000  Aides

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ebonyi State Governor Chief Dave Umahi, Saturday dissolved all boards and commissions in the state. Also sacked were management Committee members, liaison officers and local government advisory committee at all the 64 local government areas and 171 wards in the state. Also affected by the sack are all the Executive Assistants, Technical Assistants and Senior […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica