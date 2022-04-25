Mentally challenged woman fights ministry officials over her newborn baby

A mentally challenged woman, whose name was not immediately ascertained, has fought officials of Anambra State Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare over an attempt to separate her from her newborn baby.

The incident happened in Awka, Anambra State, when the officials attempted to take the baby from her, to a home, and also take the woman to a mentally challenged people’s home for care.

The commissioner for women’s affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo who narrated the story said the strong bond between mother and child was reason the woman fought the officials, despite her condition. She however said: “The mentally challenged, beautiful young woman fought tooth and nail to ensure the protection of her baby.

“The expression was witnessed today (Sunday) at the Women Development Center, Awka, when social workers at the ministry of women and social welfare tried to separate the mentally challenged woman from her new born baby.

“The separation became necessary so that the woman could be taken to a home for the mentally challenged for care and her daughter to a children’s home.”

The commissioner said social workers from the ministry had rescued the mother and her child at Nnewi, and that she had previously resisted attempts by some people to snatch the baby from her, but accepted to follow officials of the ministry, with her baby to Awka.

