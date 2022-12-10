Mention govs involved in diversion of LG funds, Fintiri charges Buhari

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to mention state governors involved in the diversion of local government funds, which the government has allegedly linked to endemic poverty and underdevelopment in rural areas for the sake of his own integrity.

Fintiri made the call while speaking at Jada Local Government Area during a campaign engagement of the Adamawa State PDP Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council yesterday. He accused the President of presiding over a federation in which; “the federal government has been the biggest culprit of financial malfeasance through illegal diversion and deductions of funds meant for state and local government councils under a federal system. ‘‘I’m equally challenging him to call out the state governors involved in such act for the sake of his own integrity and his anti corruption crusade”.

