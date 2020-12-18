‘Mentor young Nigerians to emulate Abba Kyari’, Customs CG, Zulum, others charge family, friends

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), has tasked friends and family of Abba Kyari to mentor the next generation of Nigerians to uphold the values of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu.

Col. Ali gave the charge at a book presentation in Kyari’s honour on Thursday at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The book titked ‘The Man Abba Kyari’ was written by David Onmeje, a UK-based author and lecturer.

In his remark, Col. Ali said the late journalist, lawyer and businessman was often misunderstood by many because of his integrity and deviation from the norm.

He said, “Anyone that undertakes the challenge of passing through the road of credibility, honesty, and integrity will end up being the most controversial and misunderstood person, and that is what Mallam Abba Kyari was.

“He passed through that path. And in the course of doing so, you would agree that, one would roughen some edges. That was happening in the course of his life as a private citizen.

“And when he found himself in government, it was rough, in the sense that when he choose to say ‘yes’ to the left and ‘no’ to the right, the chances were that he had a lot of controversies and enemies”.

The Customs boss, who said he knew Kyari for 22 years also said that the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari stood for what he believed and was uncompromisng.

“Mallam Abba, whom I knew closely for 22 years, was someone who does not hold back his views. He was ready to take up a fight when you decide to deviate from the norms. He doesn’t take ‘No’ for an answer,” he added.

“The issue with regards to controversy is normal, some of us are into it and will continue to be in it. Some of us are being hated, but we would continue to do what we believe in. That was exactly what Abba did until his death.”

Col. Ali, however, urged the family and friends to pass his legacy to young Nigerians.

Similarly, Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum said the late Kyari was not a controversial man, instead, he discharged his duties to President Buhari with dedication and loyalty.

represented by his Chief-of-Staff, Professor Isah Hussein the said, “Abba Kyari was a typical technocrat. He excelled in all the disciplines or organizations he found himself. He was a people’s person.

“Abba Kyari, some have said, was a controversial person. He was not. He was just doing his job. To be a chief-of-staff you must have certain qualities. Abba had all of those. One of them is dedicated to his job. But most importantly, is loyalty to your boss, and it must be total.

“People tried to get to Mr. President or had their own agenda found that Abba Kyari was always there. They could not bend him. That’s why a lot of people say he was controversial. He was just doing his job.”

Reviewing the book, Prof. Udenta Udenta, said the book portrayed Kyari’s character and its contradictory assessment by the people.

“The book would open a floodgate of commentaries, and accounting about the life and times of this very complex individual (Abba Kyari),” he said.

On his part, Onmeje described the late Chief of Staff as a patriot and committed public servant who was widely respected for his loyalty and commitment to the goals and aspirations of President Buhari.

Arewa lauds Buhari over release of abducted students

The Coalition of Arewa Patriots said it is elated at the news that the abducted boys of Kankara school in Katisina state have regained their freedom and are about now reuniting with their families.

Comrade Aminu Kadiri, the President of the Coalition in a statement made available to journalists said the rescue of the boys could not have been possible without the intervention and sterling leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said stayed calm, collected and focused on a favorable resolution of the crisis at a time when many Nigerians were losing their cool over the abduction.

The statement adds that, Mr. President by his conduct established a modus operandi that would be useful for dealing with the terrorists and pressuring them into compliance.

The rest of the statement said: “We therefore congratulate Mr. President and commend him for rescuing the abducted boys within the shortest possible time as promised when the incident first drew national attention.

“The rescue of the boys will further make Nigerians appreciative of all that has been done in the war against insurgency by the current administration and to urge them to keep the flag flying.

“The doubt has now been removed that Mr President is still the right man for the job and his strategies in the fight against insurgency has shown clearly that he is on top of his game.

“We urged those that were poised to make political capital out of the abduction to give up their game since unlike other times the entire world is united in joy at the boys regaining their freedom. The terrorists and those who derive joy from their tormenting of Nigerians will not be able to get the kind of traction they got with the Chibok girls they tinted into a media circuit.

“We further urge that the released boys should be allowed to enjoy their regained liberty as opposed to using them to chase clout.

“We rejoice with the boys, their families, their loved ones and the Federal Government of Nigeria on the boys regaining their freedom. It is our fervent wish that there will never again be repeat of such abduction anywhere in the country.

“Our security architecture in the hands of MR. President no doubt deserves further commendation which all well meaning patriots appreciate. Thank you, MR. President for doing this for our country”.

