Mentoring girl-child to motherhood

As the United Nations (UN) celebrates the International Women’s Day, (IWD), some groups have also embarked on activities that highlight the role of women in the family and society, CALEB ONWE reports

The month of March is significant to women for different reasons. To some who were born within the month, it is a memory worth keeping and sharing. But to generality of the female folk, it is an opportunity for them to celebrate their God-given feminine heritage. Even some Christian denominations have equally chosen the month to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Celebrating womanhood

The United Nations (UN) celebrates International Women’s Day, (IWD) every March 8, a commemoration that highlights the role of women in the family and society. Promoters of IWD have argued that for the girlchild to grow into a woman, she must be equipped to breakthrough all cultural and socio-economic barriers in the society. They also said that a special day should be set aside to call for pragmatic action towards accelerating and finding sustainable solutions to gender discrimination. According to them, there was also the need to celebrate some women who have broken the infamous glass ceiling of societal limitations to attaon enviable heights in their chosen careers.

Mentoring stage

Some stakeholders believe that mentoring and strategically empowering the girl-child is a sine qua non to raising women who will build the nation in the future. There is a consensus that for a nation to boast of women of character and competence, there is need to focus on the girl-child by training them on moral principles. This suggest that a character deficient girl-child, will undoubtedly produce a questionable woman, devoid of the integrity needed to navigate through societal challenges. It is believed that mentorship and social inclusion of the girl child is key to nation building. This is based on the fact that a well groomed girl-child, will grow into a responsible and resourceful woman that would help the society in several ways.

Helpline foundation

As part of this year’s celebration of the International Women’s Day, a non governmental organisation, Helpline Foundation For the Needy, held a oneday workshop on “Gender Equality and Social Inclusion for FCT Original Inhabitants. The focus was on Girl-child Mentorship and Capacity Building President, Helpline Foundation For the Needy, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu who was represented by the Project Manager of the Foundation, Arome Onoja, said the workshop was meant to provide more insight to the challenges of the girl-child, especially among the original inhabitants of Abuja. She noted that the workshop supported by Macarthur Foundation and CHRICED, was designed to bring all stakeholders together to promote the ideals of gender equality and social inclusion for the girl-child, bearing in mind the fact that the hope for healthy generations depends on the up bringing of the girl-child. “Today we are here for another dimension of the project with an objective to mentor the girl child on Gender equality and social inclusion and building their capacity to be able to stand strong and compete in inclusive economy where talents can meet with opportunities. This program will in no doubt prepare them for a future we all anticipate for them to become virtuous women. Remember when you train a girl-child you have trained a generation”, she said. Ahmadu revealed that several projects have been undertaken by the Foundation towards reaching out to the most vulnerable girls and women in Abuja.

Hygiene and reproductive health

A reproductive health expert, Kosi Izundu, said that one factor that must be given priority attention in monitoring the girl-child, is the reproductive health system. Izundu who is the Programme Officer, Reproductive Health/Family Planning at Pathfinder International Nigeria, said that part of the mentorship program the girl-child needs is a proper understanding of the reproductive system and the issues surrounding it. She noted that giving the girls the right information at every phase of their lives and development was important to raising future adults that would make reasonable impact in the society. According to her, it was important for the girls to be given the right information so that they could grow into very healthy adolescents and adults and are able to fulfill their potentials in the society.

Passionate appeal

Deputy Speaker, Voice of the Girl Parliament, a student of Grande Ville Academy, Abuja, Danielle Akinrolabu, appealed to girls to be open to their parents and other trusted persons on issues surrounding their reproductive health. She also urged parents to help in fighting all menace that militate against the proper up bringing and wellbeing of the girl-child. According to her, any circumstance that promotes inequality against the girlchild could lead to depression among young women, especially when these discriminatory come from their parents or guardians.

