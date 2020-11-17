Sports

Mercedes aiming to start Hamilton contract talks in days

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mercedes expect to start contract talks with Lewis Hamilton in the next few days now the Briton has clinched a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship, team boss Toto Wolff has said.
The 35-year-old Hamilton’s current deal ends next month, reports Reuters.
“Flying back from a seventh drivers’ championship, you can’t talk about a contract. It wouldn’t do justice to the achievement,” the Austrian told the BBC.
“We’re going to give it a few days then we are going to talk about it.”
Wolff told reporters jokingly after Hamilton won Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix to clinch the title, and equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s seven, that Hamilton had “got really more expensive”.
He also indicated that there was still no rush.
“I think more than likely we are looking towards the end of the year,” the Austrian said of the timeframe.
“Not that we wouldn’t find time for each other but I don’t want to put ourselves under pressure to say before Bahrain or before Abu Dhabi we will announce a new contract because there isn’t any pressure. When it’s done it’s done.”
MORE CHILLED
Formula One heads to Bahrain next week for races on successive weekends before the December 13 finale in Abu Dhabi.
Both sides have said they want to continue but just have to put pen to paper.
“We’ve got three weeks in the Middle East — so, now it’s a bit more chilled but I still have three races ahead of me that I want to win,” Hamilton said on Sunday when asked about the talks. “It’s not done but we will get it done, I’m sure.”
Mercedes have won the last seven constructors’ and drivers’ titles and the cars and rules are substantially the same next year.
Hamilton is now Formula One’s most successful driver of all time, with a record 94 wins.
“He loves racing and the competition, as does the team and myself… so I see us going for more next year, maybe putting another great year on and then obviously we have this tremendous, challenging regulations change for 2022,” said Wolff.
“I see us going for a while.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Salah hat-trick sinks Leeds in thriller; wins for Palace, Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leeds United made a dramatic return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence as they produced a magnificent display only to lose to a late penalty in a thriller against champions Liverpool at Anfield. Liverpool, back in action after winning their first title in 30 years, led three times but were pegged back on […]
Sports

Johsua, Pulev bout now Nov. – Promoter

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Eddie Hearn is confident that Anthony Joshua’s mandatory fight against Kubrat Pulev will take place in November in front of fans. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion was scheduled to fight the Bulgarian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, after a two-fight […]
Sports

Minister congratulates Usman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Encomium has continued to trail the exploits of Nigerian born pugilist, Kamarudeen Usman, for retaining his Ultimate fighting Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal over the weekend.   According to a statement by the Media office of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, Usman’s win is not only inspiring, but a confirmation of the never […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: