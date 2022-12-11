Mercedes-Benz C-Class latest edition debuts in Nigeria

The all-new Mercedes- Benz C-Class is the perfect combination of comfort and performance. It is built with the singular objective of helping people escape the stress of everyday life into a luxurious retreat, into your own comfort zone.

Being one of Mercedes- Benz’s best sellers & longest running model series, over 10.5 million Mercedes- Benz C-Class models have been delivered to customers globally since its inception in 1982.

This all-new model generation takes things many steps further with even more digitized features as well as stunning & expressive design features. The most prominent highlight in the all-new C-Class is most certainly the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which is more intuitively operated and has a higher learning capacity. Like the new S-Class, the new C-Class is equipped with the second generation of MBUX.

The vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides. i.e. brilliant images on the LCD screens make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions. Other key highlights of the MBUX in the new C-Class include; Ifan increasingly sharp “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant, music streaming available with the “Online Music” service, a stunning widescreen central display,

Augmented Video and a fingerprint scanner for personalization of MBUX settings. The modern and luxurious design of the all-new C-Class is most certainly another stand out feature.

The all-new C-Class can be described as slimmer, sportier and more stylish, featuring bold exterior accents like the power domes on the bonnet, the radiator grille with the Mercedes-Benz pattern design and flush 17- to 19-inch wheels in modern designs. Another key feature in the exterior design of the new C-Class is the DIGITAL LIGHT which is inherited from the S-Class, it has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs in each headlamp that pr+- oject resolutions of more than 2.6 million pixels.

The interior design on the other hand, is flushed with new surfaces and elements on the instrument panel and center console. There is a new air vent design which is reminiscent of aircraft engine nacelles and customers who go for the AMG line interior get more extra special features like the two-tone upholstery.

Thanks to the longer body design & a longer wheelbase there is even more space and leg room for rear seat passengers. Other luxury features in the interior include a highresolution LCD screen housing the instrument cluster, ambient lighting featuring optical fibres and the Burmester 3D surround sound system.

The driving experience in the all-new C-Class comes with more power and increased efficiency thanks to powerful new 4-cylinder M 254 petrol engines with outputs at 150kw/204hp – 190kw/258hp and a peak torque of 300nm – 400nm.

These 4-cylinder engines come with mild hybrid electrified drivetrains equipped with a 48-volt integrated stater alternator (EQ Boost), the additional output of these electrified drivetrains is capped at 15kw/20hp. On the new C-Class the shifting is carried out smoothly with the 9GTRONIC automatic transmission. Also, the suspension configuration in the new C-Class provides a high level of suspension, ride and noise comfort, agile handling and driving fun, this thanks to a new four-link axle at the front and a multilink axle at the rear mounted to a subframe.

The all-new C-Class is loaded with a flurry of safety and assistance systems that ensure you’re always out of harm’s way. Owners of the new C-Class can benefit from a range of features from the Mercedes-Benz SClass which are a part of the Driving Assistance package Plus. Some of these features include the Active Steering Assist with 360° camera, Active Brake Assist, Parking Package with 360° camera and additional safety features with the DIGITAL LIGHT.

Speaking on the reception of the all-new C-Class, Weststar’s CEO, Mr. Mirko Plath, said, “We have started receiving some big demand for the all-new C-Class in this market as many of our customers are really blown away with the new high-tech features of this vehicle, it’s also very spacious thanks to the new long wheel base and I can assure Mercedes-Benz lovers that the driving experience is out of the world.”

