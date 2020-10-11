Mercedes-Benz cars, vans continue positive development of unit sales

The recovery of worldwide retail passenger car sales by Mercedes-Benz continued in the third quarter despite ongoing challenging conditions. Global sales of 613,770 passenger cars in the period of July to September were higher than in the prioryear quarter for the first time this year due to the positive development in China and rising customer demand in many other markets.

The attractive model portfolio and numerous measures taken by dealerships to respond best possible to customer inquiries and interest even during the COVID-19 pandemic provided additional sales support in the third quarter. In order to meet the high level of customer demand at short notice, dealerships’ inventories were reduced worldwide.

China continued to be the main driver of Mercedes- Benz passenger car sales as the market continued its rapid recovery in the third quarter. In Germany, the domestic market of Mercedes- Benz, sales in the past three months were higher than in the prior-year quarter for the first time this year.

“Demand from our customers in the third quarter was significantly higher than we had assumed in March and April in view of the challenges posed by the pandemic. We are pleased with customers’ positive response to our models and the increasing demand in many markets.

“However, the third quarter also shows how regionally diverse the situation still is in the markets and for our dealerships. We will therefore monitor developments very closely in the fourth quarter, but the current level of demand is encouraging,” said Britta Seeger, Member of the Boards of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes- Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales.

“Rising orders received in particular for plug-in hybrids with the three-pointed star are a great customer feedback.”

