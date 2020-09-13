Mercedes-Benz Sprinter clocks 25

Me rcede s – Benz opened the world to new possibilities on January 23, 1995 when they unveiled their new solution for the light commercial vehicle segment. This large sized vehicle presented an ultramodern van that was ideal for the logistics challenges ahead. At a time where the transition to e-commerce and the dimension of online trade was still a fragment of imagination, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter became a key part in this transition for many businesses globally.

With over four million units sold and a presence in over 130 countries worldwide, the Mercedes- Benz Sprinter’s success and impact in this fast-changing business world is clear to see.

Lending its name to its vehicle segment, the term “Sprinter Class” has long been used to identify large sized vehicles in the lightweight division. In the Nigerian Market, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has become top of the mind for passenger transport and logistics for many businesses.

The Sprinter followed the Mercedes-Benz vans philosophy from 1955, when the first light weight commercial vehicle with the Mercedes star rolled out. 1995 became a special time in the history of Mercedes-Benz as the Sprinter debuted as the first Mercedes-Benz van with its own name.

A direct descent of the legendary T1 van, the Sprinter immediately made a statement with disk brakes at the front and rear wheels, the anti-lock braking system ABS including the automatic brake differential ABD, a more aerodynamic body, low fuel consumption and many other innovations.

This new van set standards in safety, efficiency, ergonomics and comfort. The Sprinter received an exceptionally positive reception from the experts on its debut in 1995. In a benchmark test by German trade magazine “lastauto und omnibus”, it was ranked as the vehicle with the most economical engine.

And in an individual test by the magazine, it was considered to be “the quietest transporter currently available”. It was no surprise then that the Sprinter was crowned “Van of the Year 1995” in the same year of its debut. In 2006, Mercedes-Benz introduced the second generation of the Sprinter, customers were now able to access a tailor-made solution for practically any requirement. This was possible via the Bodybuilder Portal, which provides all the information required for realizing customer requests.

The new vehicle was characterized by numerous innovations: for example, an extra-wide load compartment sliding door, the superhigh roof and a fourth body length. Powertrains have been further optimized with a new range of engines and a new 6-speed transmission for diesel variants.

There was also an improved brake system, ADAPTIVE ESP, with extended functions for all tonnages and a revised stowage concept in the vehicle interior. New features also included the wide-base tyres at the rear axle for the 4.6-tonne variant, the bi-xenon headlamps with static cornering and curve lights, a thorax bag for the driver and co-driver, the PARKTRONIC system and much more. With an efficient drivetrain and numerous innovations, the further-developed Sprinter from 2013 maintained market leadership among the competition.

The contributing factors included, among other things, an efficiency package with ECO steering assistance pump, the ECO start/stop function and a long rear-axle ratio.

