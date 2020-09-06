Business

Mercedes mulls electric Maybach to defend luxury position

Mercedes-Benz wants its lineup of batterypowered cars to extend all the way up to ultraluxury vehicles to help defend its high-end market position, where electric offerings remain scarce.

 

To underline its ambition, the Daimler subsidiary could make use of the Maybach brand — for now reserved only for its most exclusive vehicles — and add the name to variants of the EQS sedan debuting next year, CEO Ola Källenius said in an interview. “There’s room to do more with the Maybach brand name,” Källenius said.

 

“The electric platform offers some opportunities.” Focusing on larger luxury cars in the shift toward electric vehicles is a cornerstone of Källenius’ strategy to revive margins at Mercedes. Bigger vehicles generate higher profits that are critical to fund large outlays for new technology, expand software operations and foot the bill for restructuring costs.

 

In a sign that efficiency measures introduced last year are beginning to bear fruit, capital expenditure will decline this year despite costs to roll out new vehicles packed with the latest electronic gadgetry, like the updated S-Class or the EQS, Källenius said.

 

While demand for Mercedes cars has remained robust in recent years and the brand kept outselling rivals BMW and Audi, poor efficiency squeezed returns.

 

Mass-market peers such as Toyota Motor or PSA Group generated higher margins from selling bread-andbutter vehicles. Chinese rebound “We have to improve the financial performance of the company,” Källenius said.

 

“Nobody here underestimates the challenges of the industry transformation — but the opportunities for us prevail.”

