Merchant bank hires ED

The Board of Directors of Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has appointed Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji as its executive director.

A statement by the bank noted that her appointment had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

She joined the bank from FBNQuest Merchant Bank, where she spent eight years as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ladimeji, who was the executive director/chief operating officer at JP Morgan, has over 30 years’ experience managing a variety of banking businesses across markets and corporate finance businesses, across multiple jurisdictions in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), North America and Asia, and across multiple functional areas, including financial control, complex product accounting, technology, business operations and human capital in major financial institutions within and outside Nigeria.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales.

Ladimeji obtained a masters degree in Globalisation and a bachelor degree in economics from Queen Mary and Brunel Universities respectively.

