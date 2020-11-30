Business

Merchant bank hires ED

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Board of Directors of Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has appointed Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji as its executive director.

 

A statement by the bank noted that her appointment had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

She joined the bank from FBNQuest Merchant Bank, where she spent eight years •Mracajac•Feyisitanas the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ladimeji, who was the executive director/chief operating officer at JP Morgan, has over 30 years’ experience managing a variety of banking businesses across markets and corporate finance businesses, across multiple jurisdictions in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), North America and Asia, and across multiple functional areas, including financial control, complex product accounting, technology, business operations and human capital in major financial institutions within and outside Nigeria.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales.
Ladimeji obtained a masters degree in Globalisation and a bachelor degree in economics from Queen Mary and Brunel Universities respectively.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Unemployment rate to hit 33.6% by year’s end –Jobberman

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Indications at the weekend were that the unemployment rate in the country would rise to 33.6 per cent of the population by the end of the year.   This is even as the number of people looking for employment through Nigeria’s biggest recruiting website has jumped five-fold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting […]
Business

FG: China to gulp larger chunk of $165m interest on loans

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As the Federal Government projects into post-COVID-19, available records have revealed that Nigeria is expected to pay about $165 million as interest on loans to its creditors, with China receiving the larger part. According to a document on Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) from the Office of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria is expected […]
Business

Report: Africa, Middle East oilfield market to surpass 6% growth

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

•Global projection to cross $35bn The Middle East and Africa digital oilfield market is anticipated to witness over six per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2026.   According to the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc, the growing requirement to transform business operations owing to economic dependence on oil and gas production […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: