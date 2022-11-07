Business

Merchant bank names CEO

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria (RMBN) has appointed Dalu Ajene as chief executive officer In a statement by the bank, he brought exceptional local and international investment banking expertise to its clients.

The bank said that his appointment also underlined its growth ambitions in Nigeria and across the continent.

It added that Ajene would continue to invest in people and the community which RMBN serves.

 

On his appointment, Ajene said: “I’m humbled by the opportunity to take up this role at such a critical time for Nigeria. Like other countries, Nigeria is facing higher import costs, higher inflation, rising interest rates and dynamic macroeconomic conditions.

RMBNis well positioned to fund and advise Nigerian companies, but also help drive foreign direct investment into the country

 

