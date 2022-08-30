News

Mercury Project to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, others

The Social Science Research Council (SSRC) has announced that it will provide an initial $7.2 million in direct research funds to 12 teams working in 17 countries to better understand how health mis- and disinformation spreads, how to combat it, and how to build stronger information systems, while increasing Covid-19 vaccination rates.

Through the Mercury Project—enabled by The Rockefeller Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation with a total  Philof USD 10.25 million so far—the SSRC is supporting a first cohort of social and behavioural scientists from around the world to generate much-needed new research on locally tailored solutions in Bolivia, Brazil, Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana, Haiti, India, Kenya, Malawi, Mexico, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, United States, and Zimbabwe.

Following the characterisation of inaccurate health information by the U.S. Surgeon General as an ‘urgent threat,’ and by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an ‘infodemic.’

 

