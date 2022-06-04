Arts & Entertainments

Mercy Aigbe, Adekaz Production break London/Manchester screening with JBO movie

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, and producer, Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti, who is the Executive Producer of the movie JBO and the Chief Executive Officer of Adekaz Production Limited, are sure smiling to the bank as her Aigbe’s movie, JBO (Jaguda Baba Ole), which screened for the first time at the Odeon IMAX Cinema Greenwich, London did exceptionally well with the large turnout as the first Language/Indigenous movie to be screened at the Odeon Cinema.

With a line-up of fabulous talents that include Funsho Adeolu, Afeez Eniola, Ibrahim Yekini (Itele), Adeniyi Johnson, Yinka Quadri, Omowunmi Ajiboye, and Lalude; JBO ex-rays the struggle for justice, love and war in a unique dimensional view. And it is directed by the award winning director, Adebayo Tijani.

In an online chat with Mercy Aigbe, she said: “Been the first language movie to be screened at the Odeon IMAX Cinema, I did not expect such crowd because the hall was totally filled up and the next day people still stormed the cinema requesting for another showing; I am honoured that the entire effort by the cast and crew did not go in vain and with this it has challenged me to do more quality works.” She is currently working on another cinema movie. Following its successful premiere, the movie is billed to start showing on Ibaka TV soon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as ‘Clean Water Na Life’ hits airwaves

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

‘Clean Water Na Life’, an awareness campaign production of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources supported by African Development Bank (AfDB) is set to hit the airwaves in two locations across the country.   Produced by Vein Entertainment, the 30 minutes radio and television programme which includes drama segment tagged ‘Prevention is better than cure, […]
Arts & Entertainments

If The Rain Could Fall Upwards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Book Title: Crest of Humanity Author: Dr. Chukwunyere Chukwu Publisher: Noblediv Limited   Year of publication: 2015 Number of pages: 206 Reviewer: Adeniyi Taiwo Kunnu     The initiation into the circle of humanity has always been by words. From giving a child a name and nurturing same in the course of growth, words […]
Arts & Entertainments

Harnessing Nollywood’s potential through soft power for Nigerians

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Soft power, a term popularised by American scholar, Joseph Nye, in his 1990 book, ‘Bound to Lead: The Changing Nature of American Power’, has over the years found its way into mainstream political and international relations discourse. Nye had in his book argued that the “American popular culture, embodied in products and communications, has widespread […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica