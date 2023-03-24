Arts & Entertainments News

Mercy Chinwo Drops New Hit Song “Confidence” (Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Mercy Chinwo, a famous  Nigerian leading gospel singer and songwriter has released a new song titled “Confidence.

“Confidence” is an amazing record that is sure to captivate listeners with its powerful message and uplifting melody.

The award-winning gospel singer continues to inspire and encourage her fans with her soulful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, catchy beat and inspiring songs as this track is sure to lift your spirits and give you the confidence you need to face any challenge that comes your way.

Whether you’re going through a difficult time or just need a little extra motivation, self-discovery, growth, and faith, this message of hope and encouragement will motivate listeners to overcome any obstacle with positivity.

The 34-year-old singer rose to fame in 2012 after emerging as the winner of the second season of Nigerian Idol. She signed with EeZee Conceptz in 2017, releasing her debut album ‘The Cross My Gaze’ in 2018. Her second album ‘Satisfied’  was released in 2020.

Among Nigeria’s most sought-after gospel artists, Mercy Chinwo is behind hits like ‘Excess Love’, ‘Na You Dey Reign’ and ‘Obinasom’.

In 2021, Africa-facing streaming platform Boomplay’s wrap-up report named her among the top three most streamed female artists of the year 

Watch video below 👇

 

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N29.3 billion for road contracts’ augmentation, maintenance

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N29.3 billion for augmentation, maintenance and rehabilitation of three major roads across the country. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, also okayed the sum of N10.6 billion for the procurement of Lie Detectors and night goggles for the National Drug Law Enforcement […]
News Top Stories

S’East: Kalu cautions masterminds of insecurity

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Warns against repetition of 1967 genocide The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for restraints from the masterminds of the insecurity in the South East region, warning that a repetition of the 1967 genocide won’t be tolerated. The former Governor of Abia State, who spoke in response to increasing incidents of violence […]
News

FOCUS OGUDU

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogudu a suburb north of Lagos was founded over 300 years ago by an Ife migrant, Amosun. Amosun and brother, Amore left Ife but the latter settled somewhere in Ikeja, while the elderly former continued the search for an area bordered by water, as instructed by Ifa at departure from Ife. After traversing towns like […]

Leave a Reply