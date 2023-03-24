Mercy Chinwo Drops New Hit Song “Confidence” (Video)

Mercy Chinwo, a famous Nigerian leading gospel singer and songwriter has released a new song titled “Confidence.

“Confidence” is an amazing record that is sure to captivate listeners with its powerful message and uplifting melody.

The award-winning gospel singer continues to inspire and encourage her fans with her soulful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, catchy beat and inspiring songs as this track is sure to lift your spirits and give you the confidence you need to face any challenge that comes your way.

Whether you’re going through a difficult time or just need a little extra motivation, self-discovery, growth, and faith, this message of hope and encouragement will motivate listeners to overcome any obstacle with positivity.

The 34-year-old singer rose to fame in 2012 after emerging as the winner of the second season of Nigerian Idol. She signed with EeZee Conceptz in 2017, releasing her debut album ‘The Cross My Gaze’ in 2018. Her second album ‘Satisfied’ was released in 2020.

Among Nigeria’s most sought-after gospel artists, Mercy Chinwo is behind hits like ‘Excess Love’, ‘Na You Dey Reign’ and ‘Obinasom’.

In 2021, Africa-facing streaming platform Boomplay’s wrap-up report named her among the top three most streamed female artists of the year

