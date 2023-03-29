News

Mercy Chinwo, Minister GUC Unfollow Each Other

Famous Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her colleague, Gift Ugochi Christopher, professionally called Minister GUC, who were formerly signed to the  same record label have caused a stir on social media as they unfollow each other on Instagram.

New Telegraph on Wednesday noticed that both gospel singers no longer follow each other as sighted on their official IG page.

Prior to the following saga, this online platform understands that Merch Chinwo and GUC are good friends, who worked together and performed at each other’s wedding, but it’s so shocking to realize they had cut ties .

Days after GUC posted a shady post about ungrateful people, and not expecting much from people which many believe was aimed at Mercy Chinwo as both singer have  been putting up posts about their up.

Reacting to the unexpected development on social media, many mocked them for preaching the gospel, yet keeping malice, while some defended them for being hum.

