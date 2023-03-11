Arts & Entertainments

Mercy Chinwo set to headline gospel concert in Togo

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comments Off on Mercy Chinwo set to headline gospel concert in Togo

Award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, popularly known as Minister Mercy, is set to thrill thousands of her francophone fans in a grand concert in Lome, Republic of Togo. The concert scheduled to hold tomorrow with Minister Chinwo is expected to electrify atmosphere with her signature gospel tunes alongside other artistes. Dubbed Grand Concert Excess Love, the concert aims to create an opportunity for all members of the body of Christ to celebrate the goodness of God and His excess love. The concert promises to be a night of high-energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions of God with something for everyone — young, old, friends, and family.

With a career spanning over eight years, Mercy, who is well known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, noted that, “I am excited to be a part of this event and I’m looking forward to an evening of worship, celebration, and connection with the audience. Join me at the stadium as we usher the Lord into our midst. See you all there.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

ADEKUNLE GOLD: Being a father, husband has helped my music greatly

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Born Adekunle Kosoko, the popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, got married barely two years ago to fellow artiste, Simi. Last year, the power couple welcomed their first child. YUSUFF ADEBAYO spoke to the Nigerian star about his journey as a father and husband, and how this has shaped his perspective in life. Excerpts…     […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reminiscences: Ex-OAU students relive campus days in new compendium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary, one unique feature in the line-up of activities to commemorate the historic occasion is the unveiling of a special publication entitled ‘Great Ife – Reminiscences of Eminent Alumni of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife’. The compendium which features experiences of old students of […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Ile-Oluji School Drama Contest’ll boost cultural, theatre, activities – Adegbamigbe

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

For two days last month, the serene Velocity Global Event Centre, Ile-Oluji, resonated with theatrical and cultural activities in a very special way, as it played host to scores of students from various secondary schools (both public and private), teachers, educationists, scholars and several dignitaries, prominent among these include, Oba Olufaderin Adetimehin, The Jegun Oluekun […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica