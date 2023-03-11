Mercy Chinwo set to headline gospel concert in Togo

Award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, popularly known as Minister Mercy, is set to thrill thousands of her francophone fans in a grand concert in Lome, Republic of Togo. The concert scheduled to hold tomorrow with Minister Chinwo is expected to electrify atmosphere with her signature gospel tunes alongside other artistes. Dubbed Grand Concert Excess Love, the concert aims to create an opportunity for all members of the body of Christ to celebrate the goodness of God and His excess love. The concert promises to be a night of high-energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions of God with something for everyone — young, old, friends, and family.

With a career spanning over eight years, Mercy, who is well known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, noted that, “I am excited to be a part of this event and I’m looking forward to an evening of worship, celebration, and connection with the audience. Join me at the stadium as we usher the Lord into our midst. See you all there.”

