Mercy Chinwo Showers Sweet Words On Husband, Pastor Blessed

Gospel singer, Mercy Nnenda Chinwo has taken to her verified Instagram page to appreciate her husband for his support in his career and achievements in her ministry.

Recall that the actress posted exciting photos of herself and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, on the set of her new official music video, WONDER’ and an EP titled Elevated will be dropping on Friday, 14th April 2023.

The 32-year-old gospel singer expressed her gratitude towards her husband that despite his busy schedule, he always makes out time for her and makes sure she’s always at her best.

She wrote: “Some sneak peeks at what is to come in a matter of days.”

“Thank you Sweet @theofficialblessed for all you do in supporting my ministry and career; despite your busy schedule. You always ensure that I’m at my best.”

She went further to appraise him by saying “Truth and Excellence are your watchwords. As you always say, this is just the beginning of my journey and I’m so blessed I get to do life with you.

She concluded by begging her fans to help her celebrate her darling husband ”I love you beyond words Sweet. *Wonder Video + Elevated Ep dropping this Friday PS: help me celebrate my amazing husband. in the comment section.

Mercy Chinwo called on fans to pray for her husband as she revealed that the official video for ‘WONDER’ and an EP titled Elevated will be dropping on Friday, 14th April 2023