MERCY CHINWO SHUTS DOWN OMNISPORT STADIUM AT “GRAND EXCESS LOVE CONCERT” IN TOGO

On March 11th and 12th, 2023, fans of Nigerian gospel music sensation, Mercy Chinwo gathered at the Omnisport Stadium, Lome, Togo for the highly anticipated “Grand Excess Love” concert.

The award-winning singer/songwriter who promised a night of praise and an atmosphere of worship mesmerized an already enthralled audience as they lifted their hands in rapturous praise as “Minister Mercy” brought down God’s presence with her wildly popular worship songs.

The two-day concert was filled with high-energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions as she led a lineup of gospel ministers from several African nations in delivering a heartwarming performance that moved the audience to tears.

Fondly called “Minister Mercy”, the Grand Excess Love Concert was a night to remember and will go down in history as a huge success.

