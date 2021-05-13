Mercy Corps partners MoMo Agent to deliver cash transfers

Mercy Corps’ ‘Building Resilience in Complex Crisis (BRICC)’ programme funded by the European Union, has signed a new partnership with Y’ello Digital Financial Services (owners of the MoMo Agent Network), a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, to efficiently deliver automated cash transfers and provide an avenue for programme participants with or without bank accounts, to receive funds.

This partnership will kickstart the use of MoMo Agent in the distribution of conditional and unconditional cash transfers to 14,270 households in Damaturu and Potiskum local government areas of Yobe State. The European Union is funding Mercy Corps to implement an array of early recovery interventions across North-East Nigeria, which involves cash assistance to vulnerable households and young people to help restore and improve livelihoods, making them more resilient to conflict and climate shock and stress.

The presence of MoMo agents in communities where BRICC is implemented means faster and more efficient means of delivering cash transfers without participants having to wait in long queues. With an agent base of over 150,000 across the country, MoMo Agents provide safe, fast and easy access to financial services for customers through their widespread presence and reliable service.

Like this: Like Loading...