Mercy Eke opens up on her cosmetic surgery, business

Former BBNaija reality TV show winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed why she underwent cosmetic surgery. In the latest episode of Tea with Tay podcast, the ‘Pepper Dem’ star said she went under the knife to “enhance my confidence.” She added that she also did it to “sell her business”. The 28-year-old also argued that people who go through body piercings and bleaching are no different from those who undergo cosmetic surgery. “I did it for myself. I did it to enhance my confidence. I wanted to look good in what I wear. I’m into fashion.

I have to have a certain type of body for myself,” she said even as she explained further: “I feel like those ones that are hiding the truth, probably don’t have the confidence; they feel like they did it for someone. But I did it for myself.

“I did it to sell my business. So, I don’t think there is anything to be ashamed of in enhancing your body. “People are bleaching; let us not talk about it. It’s all the same thing. That is another form of enhancement because it’s not the way God created you. “Even those that fix eyelashes, all these things, if we talk about it; they are the same.

So, if you think you are ‘that girl’, leave yourself the way God created you.” Mercy was romantically involved with Ike, her colleague, during their time in the 2019 edition of BBNaija, which she eventually won. But in November 2020, the reality TV star revealed that she was no longer in a relationship with Ike while also announcing her marriage to one ‘Mr. H’, her mystery man

