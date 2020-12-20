Mercy Eke, Timini Egbuson, others at the launch of tequila-flavoured beer

Former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sarah Agha and other top socialites were the party lovers at the launch of Nigerian Breweries’ first tequilaflavoured beer, called Desperados.

As part of the lead-up to the exclusive unveil event at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, the brand took a tour of Lagos bringing excitement to Nigerians in a custom-made party truck symbolically representing the party culture Desperados is synonymously known for across the world.

This distinctive brand has become an international success, disrupting the traditional party spirit and unleashing wild experiments around the world. In a statement at the launch event, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi said, “Desperados is a brand that expresses an unconventional and daring outlook on life which resonates with the energetic and vibrant young Nigerians.”

“With Desperados we aim to challenge the norm. We will also seek to create a community, a nation of tribes, to unify people. The aim is to build a trybe that celebrates a collection of individual personalities with unique attributes, held together by the purpose of being ready to explore and experiment with new worlds and experiences.

It is not just a beer, but a way of life, seeking to inspire the ones who are made to be different,” he added. With a target of young Nigerians who are “Made To Be Different”, and who desperately need to express themselves in ways that reflect their personal brand values, Desperados aims to push the boundaries of wild experimentation reflecting its daring heritage.

Speaking on the distinctiveness of Desperados and plans for the brand in Nigeria, Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Sarah Agha stated, “Desperados across the world is a big hit and today we continue with the same attitude defined by its creators – the relentless commitment to difference and obligation to experiment by continuing to play our own game and essentially making Desperados a beloved brand for young Nigerians.

We are ready to enhance not the party experience in Nigeria but the beer experience and inspire our audience to be more daring with Desperados.”

