Mercy Eke unveils new reality show, Mercy What Next?

Reality star, Mercy Eke has announced a brand new self-themed reality show, Mercy What Next? coming to the screens this October. Eke unveiled the new series, which will be her second since winning Big Brother Naija alongside news of her 28th birthday. Premiering exclusively on DSTV channels, ‘Mercy What Next?’ is set to let fans in on the reality star’s life post breaking out from Big Brother Naija.

Recall that shortly after winning the series, Eke unveiled a reality show alongside her ex-boyfriend, Ike. The show tagged, Mercy and Ike, explored the estranged couple’s live after meeting on the show, including dealing with family and their newly found fame.

